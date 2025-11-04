What Is Texas Tech's Record on 'College GameDay'?
ESPN's pregame college football broadcast, "College GameDay," is always an honor for universities to host. It puts their team and program in the spotlight while highlighting the school and what they have to offer — both on and off the field.
In Week 11 of the 2025 season, the broadcast is headed to Lubbock, Texas, as the Red Raiders welcome the Big 12-leading BYU Cougars to Jones AT&T Stadium.
Thanks to critical losses from top teams in Week 10, Texas Tech (8-1, 5-1 in the Big 12) has climbed the rankings and is situated at No. 9 in the latest AP Poll — one spot behind No. 8 BYU (8-0, 5-0). This marks the Red Raiders' first top-10 matchup since 2008, when they faced No. 1 Texas, No. 8 Oklahoma State, and No. 5 Oklahoma in three consecutive games, going 2-1 in the process.
Given the occasion, northwest Texas is the perfect venue for ESPN's premier program, but how have the Red Raiders performed in the past when featured on the broadcast?
Texas Tech has been featured four times on "College GameDay" — three times on the road and once at home. This week will be the Red Raiders' second time hosting the show, having welcomed the broadcast on Nov. 1, 2008, in the previously mentioned matchup against Texas.
No. 1 Texas was defeated 39-33 in Lubbock as Red Raiders legend Graham Harrell led the way with 474 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score.
Texas Tech's 2008 win over Texas is a game of legend; with one second left on the clock, wide receiver Michael Crabtree caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Harrell.
Unfortunately for Red Raiders fans, that is the team's only win when featured on "College GameDay." Texas Tech has a losing record of 1-3; however, they are 1-0 when hosting.
Three of the four instances of Texas Tech being featured on the program came during rivalry games with Texas. The Red Raiders' first feature came in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 22, 2005, when No. 8 Texas Tech lost to No. 2 Texas, 52-17. The most recent appearance was in Austin on Sept. 19, 2009. The No. 2 Longhorns beat the Red Raiders 34-24.
Given the magnitude of the Texas-Texas Tech rivalry, it is unsurprising that the matchup has been featured three times, especially given the Red Raiders' success during the Mike Leach era in the early 2000s. All four appearances came with Leach at the helm, making current Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire the first since Leach to be featured.
The Red Raiders' only other opponent was another 2008 Big 12 clash — traveling to Norman, Okla. The No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners trounced the Red Raiders 65-21. It ended Texas Tech's 12-game winning streak dating back to the 2007 season, which coincidentally started against Oklahoma.
The Red Raiders' track record on the big stage is not ideal, but fortunately for Texas Tech fans, the game is in Lubbock. Texas Tech has been outscored 151-62 on the road when featured on "College GameDay," and maybe the crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium will be roaring with the anticipation.
BYU is one of four undefeated teams left in college football this season; it currently sits atop the Big 12 standings and has yet to be tripped up in conference play despite some close calls.
The Cougars built a reputation last year for surviving high-thrill contests; they are 7-2 in one-score games since the start of the 2024 season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders have mostly handled business all season, with all eight wins coming by 23+ points.
Whether Texas Tech can hold strong at home on "College GameDay" or lose to a surging BYU squad will heavily impact the race for the Big 12 — and maybe fans will be treated to a Big 12 Championship Game preview.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.