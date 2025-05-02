BREAKING: Texas Tech transfer Federiko Federiko commits to rival in-state school

NEWS: Texas Tech transfer big man Federiko Federiko has committed to Texas A&M, his agent Teddy Archer of @taa_sports tells @On3sports.



The 6-11 senior averaged 5.1 points and 4.5 per game this season. Began his career at Pitt.https://t.co/o7UAHdC5My pic.twitter.com/aUr50JUKpy