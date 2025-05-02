BREAKING: Texas Tech transfer Federiko Federiko commits to rival in-state school
Former Texas Tech center Federiko Federiko has committed to rival school Texas A&M.
Texas Tech transfer center Federiko Federiko has committed to Texas A&M, per a report from On3's Joe Tipton.
Here's a closer look at some of his top accomplishments during his single season with Texas Tech:
- Federiko led Tech by shooting 74.3 percent from the field during the season and finished the year averaging 5.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game
- He was 12th in the Big 12 with 2.31 offensive rebounds per game, including a season-high seven offensive rebounds in the Sweet 16 win over Arkansas where he also had seven points
- Federiko had one double-double this season, going for a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds in a non-conference win over Oral Roberts and posted three games with double-figure scoring
- He was second on the team with 27 blocked shots, including having three in wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State
- Federiko was 75-for-101 (74.3 percent) from the field for the season
- He now has 568 points, 514 rebounds and 128 blocked shots through 103 games played at the NCAA level
