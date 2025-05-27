Former Red Raider commits to Texas A&M
According to a recent report from On3, former Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs is headed to Texas A&M. Isaacs spent two seasons with the Red Raiders from 2022-24 before transferring to Creighton last season.
In 59 games with Texas Tech, Isaacs averaged 13.9 ppg, 3.1 apg, and 2.7 rpg.
Although his numbers on the court were solid, Isaacs faced some controversy off the court. During his final season with the Red Raiders, Isaacs was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl during a team trip to the Bahamas. The civil lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Issacs was found "not responsible" by a panel after a Title IX hearing.
After transferring to Creighton last year, Isaac's numbers improved as he averaged 16.3 ppg and looked on track for a stellar season. But his year came to an end just eight games into the season after suffering a season-ending hip injury in December. He spent just one year with the Bluejays before entering his name into the portal once again and ultimately committing to Texas A&M.
