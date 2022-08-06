Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Tech vs. TCU

Texas Tech's chance of ending the season on the right note starts with a weekend in Fort Worth. The Red Raiders will make the trip to Amon G. Carter Stadium to face Sonny Dykes and TCU in what could be one of the rising rivalries in the Big 12.

Dykes, the son of legendary Tech coach, Spike Dykes, is coming off three strong seasons at SMU. He's in for a bit of a rebuild with the Horned Frogs after the program lost several marquee names to the draft and transfer portal in the offseason.

The Red Raiders, led by first-year coach Joey McGuire, will have the opportunity to make the most of their season in the final four weeks. Tech starts off with TCU before closing out the campaign with games against Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma.

Of the four matchups, the Red Raiders very well could be favored in three. Is this where it all begins to click for McGuire's team?

Make sure to follow along at RedRaiderReview.com as we preview every matchup for Texas Tech during the 2022 season. We've already done a general preview of the Horned Frogs as well as their offensive and defensive players to watch.

Here are our way-too-early predictions for the game:

Timm Hamm - Editor-in-Chief

By Week 10 we'll know exactly who both teams are as they wrap up their first seasons with new head coaches, and we should also know that they're far closer in talent than we previously thought.

The difference in this game might be home-field advantage, which puts gives the Horned Frogs a slight advantage.

TCU 31, Texas Tech 21

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

The loss of a player such as Zach Evans hurts the Horned Frogs' ground game. By this point of the season, Tech should be content with its quarterback play. On top of that, there are going to be questions with TCU's QB battle between Chandler Morris and Max Duggan.

McGuire is a player's coach. Player's coaches find ways to win games that are in their favor. Even though it's a road trip, this is one of those games in favor of the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech 31, TCU 21

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer/Columnist

Something tells me, despite TCU's best efforts, that plenty of Texas Tech fans are going to find their way into Amon G. Carter Stadium for this one. I mean, they managed to have quite the Red Raider crowd in the Erwin Center last February when they went to Texas to heckle Chris Beard.

The last two times I covered this game in person TCU won. By this point in the season, I think the Raiders will be vastly improved and in for a three-week stretch, starting with this game, where they could go 3-0.

Texas Tech 34, TCU 28

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Last season the Red Raiders hosted TCU for their homecoming game. What happened was a three-touchdown blowout with Tech losing 52-31. This time under McGuire, the Red Raiders will be hitting the road to seek revenge. It's close, but home-field advantage previ

TCU 34, Texas Tech 28

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

The Red Raiders and the Horned Frogs are in Year 1 under new regimes. I do not expect either team to make a big splash in the Big 12. This Week 10 matchup is an opportunity for either staff to get a quality victory that will point their program in the right direction.

Neither squad knows who their starting quarterback will be in Week 1, but I give the slightest edge to the Horned Frogs because I have more faith in Max Duggan and Chandler Morris. The Horned Frogs have the added advantage of playing in Fort Worth as well.

TCU 30, Texas Tech 28

Zach Dimmit- Staff Writer

The Red Raider faithful may not be out in full takeover in Fort Worth, but it's hard to doubt the support Tech will still have at its back for this road matchup.

The Horned Frogs are one of the least-talented teams in the Big 12 this season, but could certainly prove that notion wrong. Last season, TCU rumbled over Tech with a dominant ground game, but the loss of running back Zach Evans makes this hard to replicate.

I think the Red Raiders do what TCU did to them last season: steal a conference game on the road.

Texas Tech 27, TCU 23

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here