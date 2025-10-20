2027 Four-Star CB Names His Top Ten Schools
Dhillion McGee, a 2027 cornerback from Red Oak, Texas, who has more than 25 scholarship offers, named his top ten schools on October 10, which included the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The other schools are SMU, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas, LSU, Kansas State, Arizona State, and Penn State. "The recruiting process has been a blessing for sure. I'm thankful for every coach and program that's believed in me. It's been exciting building relationships and learning what each school has to offer, but I'm also staying grounded and focused on finishing this season strong with my team, " McGee said about the success he has had during his recruitment.
Offer from Texas Tech
He is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and On3, ranking within the top 225 nationally. The Red Raiders were the third school to offer McGee back on January 18, 2024. Since then, he has been able to develop a great relationship with Wide Receivers and Assistant Head Coach Justin "Juice" Johnson and the staff.
"Coach Juice offered me early, and that meant a lot to me. From day one, he's been real with me and straight-up. We talk often, and I respect how he pushes his players to be great both on and off the field. Our relationship's solid for sure, but the whole Tech staff has shown a lot of love. They've really made me feel like a priority, and they know how to develop players."
Top ten schools and what he is looking for in a program
On October 12, the 6-1, 165-pound McGee listed his top schools, and I asked him for his thoughts on each one. He also already knows what he wants in the school he chooses. "I'm looking for a place that feels like family, where the coaches believe in me, not just as a player but as a person. Development will be big too, both on the field and off. I want to be somewhere that pushes me, challenges me, and sets me up for success long term."
Texas Tech: "I love the culture and the energy the whole staff brings; it's a family vibe."
SMU: "I love what they're building; big opportunities close to home." The Mustangs were the first program to offer him.
Baylor: "It feels like home every time I'm there. A strong faith-based program that values character." The Bears were the second school to offer him.
TCU: "They have a great coaching staff and a program that's shown they can compete at the highest level."
Oklahoma: "Another legendary program with a winning mindset and top competition."
Kansas: "They're on the rise, and the energy from that staff is real."
LSU: "They are a big-time program with a tradition of producing dogs at every position."
Kansas State: "They have a consistent winning culture that develops players the right way."
Arizona State: "I love the vibe out there. It's a new era with a lot of excitement around the program."
Penn State: "They have a big-time football atmosphere with a family feel and strong academics."
Big 12 flavor in his top ten
The SEC and Big Ten Conferences are widely recognized as the premier conferences in college sports. However, the Big 12 has shown remarkable competitiveness since the last round of realignment. McGee's list of top schools highlights this trend, with six out of the top ten programs coming from the Big 12, which he holds in high regard. "The Big 12 is tough week in and week out; you're facing real competition. It's a fast, physical conference where you have to bring it every game, and that's the kind of environment I want to be in."
