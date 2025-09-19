Texas Tech vs. Utah Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 4
Only one of the ranked Big 12 teams set to face off at Rice-Eccles Stadium this weekend will leave undefeated. Texas Tech will visit Utah as a 3.5-point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook on Saturday.
The Red Raiders and Utes are looking to improve to 4-0 in 2025. While oddsmakers expect the home team to come out with a win, the visitors boast one of the nation’s most dynamic offenses and will be difficult to slow down regardless of the venue.
Are you looking to find the best prop offerings available ahead of the game? Here’s our breakdown for the best options ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Texas Tech vs. Utah
- Behren Morton Over 254.5 passing yards (-114)
- Wayshawn Parker Under 47.5 rushing yards (-114)
Behren Morton Over 254.5 passing yards
Morton is averaging more than 307.0 passing yards per game this season despite being forced to leave his team’s season opener in the first half due to a leg injury. The Red Raiders quarterback ranks ninth in total passing yards (923) this season after racking up a season-high 434 passing yards through the air against Oregon State last week.
Texas Tech has capable runners in the backfield, but its passing attack is the team’s bread and butter. Morton could very well reach a season high in passing attempts against the best defense he’s faced this season on Saturday, as he’ll likely play from start to finish. His passing volume won’t be a problem here.
Wayshawn Parker Over 47.5 rushing yards
Parker is effectively the Utes’ second option at running back but could move up on the depth chart soon. He’s recorded fewer carries than NaQuari Rogers at this point in the season but boasts a team-high average of 7.1 yards per carry among running backs. Parker has recorded at least 50 rushing yards in three straight contests and has a clear pathway to more work given the success he’s enjoyed so far in 2025.
