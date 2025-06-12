Baylor commit says he 'didn't want to leave' Texas Tech following official visit
Texas Tech continues to impress recruits who descend upon Lubbock for their official visits. Providing what is arguably the nation's top facilities, along with some of the best resources you'll find anywhere, the Red Raiders are quickly establishing themselves as a program that can compete with anyone on the recruiting trail.
When it comes to current Baylor commit Jamarion Richardson, the visit to Lubbock was so good that he says he didn't want to leave.
To say that Richardson provided a glowing review of Texas Tech would be an understatement. From the coaching staff to his time with fellow recruits, the three-star corner said the entire process has been a dream come true.
"The time that I spent with those guys was amazing," Richardson said. "I experienced so many things that I never thought would come true. Moments like these are dreams come true for me."
Although he committed to the Bears back in April, it definitely sounds like Texas Tech is giving Richardson something to think about.
During his junior year at Pleasant Grove High School, Richardson accounted for 28 tackles, 7 PBUs, and 2 interceptions. Offensively, he rushed for 386 yards and 5 TDs, while averaging 12.5 yards per carry. In addition to his skills on the football field, Richardson is also a track star who posted a 10.82 in the 100-meter dash.
