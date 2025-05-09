Elite 4-star defender says Texas Tech 'building something great'
Elite four-star athlete Davontrae Kirkland recently dropped his top six schools and Texas Tech is in the mix. The Red Raiders, join TCU, Baylor, Houston, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma as the teams to make the cut.
Kirkland doesn't yet have a rating on 247Sports, but both Rivals and On3 list him as a four-star prospect. On3 lists Kirkland as the No. 19 overall cornerback in the nation for the 2027 class.
According to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, three of his top six choices are starting to rise to the top of his list - including Baylor, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech.
