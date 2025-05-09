Red Raider Review

Elite 4-star defender says Texas Tech 'building something great'

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are making a strong impression on elite four-star athlete Davontrae Kirkland.

Chris Breiler

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Elite four-star athlete Davontrae Kirkland recently dropped his top six schools and Texas Tech is in the mix. The Red Raiders, join TCU, Baylor, Houston, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma as the teams to make the cut.

Kirkland doesn't yet have a rating on 247Sports, but both Rivals and On3 list him as a four-star prospect. On3 lists Kirkland as the No. 19 overall cornerback in the nation for the 2027 class.

According to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, three of his top six choices are starting to rise to the top of his list - including Baylor, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff

Texas Tech listed among six CFB programs expected to have $40 million roster in 2025

Updated Big 12 Recruiting Rankings: Colorado struggles, Kansas leads the pack

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting