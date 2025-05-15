Red Raider Review

Elite four-star running back locks in official visit with Texas Tech

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to receive a visit from a four-star in-state running back.

The Red Raiders are set to get a visit from one of the top prospects in the state of Texas in June. Four-star RB Ashton Rowden has scheduled his official visit to Texas Tech for June 5, along with stops at TCU (May 30), Minnesota (June 12), and Houston (June 19).

Rowden, a 5-11, 195-pound running back from New Boston (TX), currently holds 22 D1 offers. According to 247Sports, Rowden is the No. 37 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 18 overall running back in the nation for the 2026 class.

Although there's no official predictions in at the moment, Texas Tech is certainly viewed as a real player in his recruitment. Not only does Texas Tech provide the opportunity for Rowden to remain in his home state, but the Red Raiders have also proven this offseason they're a program that wants to compete for championships.

With an estimated $40 million investment into the 2025 roster, Texas Tech has the opportunity to make a lot of noise in the college football playoff picture this fall. And if the Red Raiders achieve that level of success, guys like Rowden will likely want to be a part of it moving forward.

