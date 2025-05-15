Elite four-star running back locks in official visit with Texas Tech
The Red Raiders are set to get a visit from one of the top prospects in the state of Texas in June. Four-star RB Ashton Rowden has scheduled his official visit to Texas Tech for June 5, along with stops at TCU (May 30), Minnesota (June 12), and Houston (June 19).
Rowden, a 5-11, 195-pound running back from New Boston (TX), currently holds 22 D1 offers. According to 247Sports, Rowden is the No. 37 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 18 overall running back in the nation for the 2026 class.
Although there's no official predictions in at the moment, Texas Tech is certainly viewed as a real player in his recruitment. Not only does Texas Tech provide the opportunity for Rowden to remain in his home state, but the Red Raiders have also proven this offseason they're a program that wants to compete for championships.
With an estimated $40 million investment into the 2025 roster, Texas Tech has the opportunity to make a lot of noise in the college football playoff picture this fall. And if the Red Raiders achieve that level of success, guys like Rowden will likely want to be a part of it moving forward.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech adds transfer portal prospect from Arizona State
Hype building for the return of Texas Tech QB Behren Morton
CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff
Texas Tech listed among six CFB programs expected to have $40 million roster in 2025
Texas Tech's $1 million NIL deal leads to historic championship season