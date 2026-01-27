Multiple Texas Tech Football Recruits Ranked Amongst the Nation's Best

After the historic season that the Texas Tech Red Raiders just put together, the coaches and players will do anything to repeat the success that gave the team not only a conference championship, but also a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

And thanks to the high school recruiting tactics of head coach Joey McGuire and his crew, that level of success should continue to grace the Lubbock area, at least according to Rivals' Top 300 Recruits of 2026.

On the list, which was published Tuesday afternoon, eight Tech recruits were named, with the highest being edge rusher LaDamion Guyton at no. 58 in the ranks.

Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar (27) carries the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Following Guyton amongst the future Red Raiders was wide receiver Chase Campbell at no. 63, offensive tackle Felix Ojo at no. 142, cornerback S'Vioarean Martin at no. 143, offensive tackle Bryce Gilmore at no. 275, running back Ace Rowden at no. 279, and linebacker Kaegan Ash at no. 297.

Guyton, an edge rusher out of Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia, has been called the early favorite as the top edge rusher prospect in the 2027 cycle by Rivals' Charles Power, who also praised his explosive and powerful nature as a pass rusher as well as good usage of his hands.

The defender chose Tech over the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide, all the more reason for Joey McGuire and his staff to be happy.

Wide receiver Chase Campbell stays close to his roots in Wolfforth, TX, with Lubbock sitting just 13 miles away from Frenship High School, where Campbell has proven himself ready for the higher level, once he overcomes a shoulder injury that he suffered during his senior year, of course.

He is currently the nation's 12th-ranked wide receiver and the seventh-best in the state of Texas.

Ojo, an offensive tackle out of Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, TX, takes a drop in ranking over the last several months, going from the top 50 to barely inside the top 150, but is still a five-star tackle that will play a crucial part in the run blocking game, and has plenty to offer in the pass protection game as well.

The Mansfield native chose Tech over the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Michigan Wolverines.

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Cameron Dickey (8) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown against the BYU Cougars during the second half at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Right behind Ojo is cornerback S'Vioarean Martin, who currently ranks as the 20th-best player in the Lone Star State and made a massive increase in rank after an impressive performance in the All-American Bowl, where he jumped up to 143rd nationally, and 19th in his position after originally coming in at 295th and 32nd, respectively.

Tight end Matt Ludwig comes in as the top-ranked player in the state of Montana after switching his commitment to the Red Raiders from the Wolverines, where he joins Terrance Carter Jr. and Jett Carpenter in the Tech tight ends room.

Another Texas high school offensive tackle, Prosper's Bryce Gilmore, also saw a slight drop off in the final rankings, going from no. 215 to 275 and from 28th to 36th in the state rankings.

Running back Ace Rowden also saw a slide in his ranks in terms of national, positional, and state, but his experience with a loaded Tech running back room with guys like Cameron Dickey and Quinten Joyner should get him up to speed easily.

Linebacker Kaegan Ash out Mount Enterprise High School in Texas saw a jaw-dropping climb in the ranks, going from completely unranked in the overall list to no. 297, from the no. 100 linebacker to no. 21, and from the 160th-best player in Texas to the 42nd-best.

