Texas Tech battling Michigan, Notre Dame on recruiting trail for 4-star safety
Texas Tech has landed among the final 4 choices for four-star safety Donovan Webb. This week, the highly coveted prospect narrowed his list down to Michigan, Notre Dame, Kansas State, and Texas Tech.
Rated as the No. 46 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 30 overall safety in the nation, Webb currently holds nearly 40 offers from some of the top schools in the nation. But the Texas native is now down to four, and the Red Raiders - the only team from the Lone Star state to make the cut - are squarely in the mix.
Here's what scouting analyst Gabe Brooks of 247Sports had to say about Webb:
"Ultra-productive safety prospect with three-phase playmaking experience. Volume tackler with passing game impact as well, as evidenced by consecutive 100-tackle seasons and nine INTs/19 breakups across soph-junior campaigns. Displays impressive athleticism as a return game threat (two TDs as a junior). Ballhawk who looks for the big play. Shows some open-field speed-building ability. Also runs track. Plays a hyper-competitive style."
There's one school that seems to be at the top of Webb's list at this point, and that's Michigan. Not long after his official visit to Ann Arbor in recent days, Webb indicated that the Wolverines were at the top of his list and that he didn't see that changing. But it's clear that other teams are still making a strong push for the talented safety.
Texas Tech is uniquely positioned in this recruiting battle, hoping to keep Webb home. And with NIL resources that few can match, along with some of the top facilities in the country, the Red Raiders may be able to beat out a couple of college football blue bloods and land Webb's commitment in the near future.
