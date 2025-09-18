Texas Tech Lands '100%' Commitment From 2027 4-Star Lineman
While the Texas Tech Red Raiders have shown the ability to garner commitments from out-of-state talents, winning locally is crucial. Though Texas Tech has had to battle a geographical deficit with other recruiting-trail powerhouses in the Lone Star State, it has made ground in recent seasons, with the latest win being further evidence.
A commitment from four-star defensive lineman K'Adrian Redmond, a Class of 2027 recruit from DeSoto High School in Dallas County, brings the Red Raiders' class to a group of three.
Texas Tech previously landed the top players in the states of Georgia and Oklahoma, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, with Redmond being its third player in the top 125.
Redmond not only made a verbal commitment but made a statement about any future recruiting activity, saying, "It's completely over. I'm with Texas Tech 100%," according to Tom Loy of 247Sports.
The DeSoto product is the 116th-highest-rated recruit in the country, ranking him 11th at his position and 21st in Texas, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He ranks 102nd, seventh, and 17th, according to 247Sports, while Rivals ranks him 118th, 10th, and ninth, respectively.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Redmond has the size and athleticism to be a run-game disruptor while developing as a pass rusher. He projects as a "potential multi-year starter who can become a run-game stalwart" at the Power Four level.
His strength is also evident in his multi-sport background, competing in shot put for the DeSoto Eagles. With his reported 6-foot-3, 305-pound frame. Redmond projects as an interior defender who could pair well with fellow Class of 2027 recruit LaDamion Guyton, a top-flight recruit from Savannah, Ga.
Redmond chose Texas Tech over several other big programs, like USC, Baylor, Notre Dame, and Texas. The Red Raiders extended their offer on Jan. 16, and they have shown Redmond enough to earn his commitment.
"What excites me most is the development and getting to the NFL. That and the tradition of the program," Redmond told Rivals, as reported by Sam Spiegelman.
In 2023, Red Raiders' star Tyree Wilson went No. 1 in the NFL draft, and a hot transfer portal class that includes David Bailey, Lee Hunter, Romello Height, and Skyler Gill-Howard could only further elevate Texas Tech's NFL pipeline along the defensive front.
Between Redmond, Guyton, and offensive tackle Cooper Hackett (a coveted recruit from Oklahoma), the 2027 recruiting class is off to a blazing start for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have a top-five grade from both 247Sports and Rivals, with the latter placing them No. 1; however, there is plenty of time to go.
Regardless, Redmond seems content with his choice, posting on X, "Thank you [defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch and head coach Joey McGuire] for believing in me, the opportunity you have given me and making me [a part] of the Tech Family."