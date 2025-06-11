Texas Tech makes strong impression on 6-7, 300-pound offensive line recruit
The Red Raiders hosted a number of recruits over the weekend, including three-star OL Tripp Skewes. The 6-7, 300-pound offensive tackle out of Colorado is rated as the No. 11 overall prospect from his home state and the No. 95 offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports composite.
According to Skewes, the trip to Lubbock definitely made an impression on him, so much so that Texas Tech is now near the top of his list. Speaking with Ben Golan of RedRaiderSports, Skewes highlighted some of the things that stood out from the visit. And while hanging out with other recruits and attending a pool party at head coach Joey McGuire's house was great for the experience, Skewes said what really stood out was the coaching staff and the strength program.
"I mean, the coaching staff is unbelievable, and the thing that really blew my mind was the strength program," Skewes told Golan. "My first morning, when we got there, we went to go watch the lineman lift, and then we went and watched them do a walkthrough in their walkthrough room. So I was surprised about each rack has their own rack coach. So it's like four guys get their own coach. So you get up and close, like personal training and stuff. So that's great."
Skewes plans to continue taking his official visits throughout the summer, a list that includes trips to Vanderbilt, Colorado, and Kansas State. As of this writing, he holds 20 offers, with Kansas State, Colorado, Vanderbilt, and North Carolina being viewed as the current favorites. But there's no doubt that the trip to Lubbock has definitely given Skewes something to think about, and the Red Raiders can only improve their chances here by producing where it matters most - on fall Saturdays.
Skewes told RedRaiderSports that he is getting closer to making a decision, but no official announcement date has been set at this point.
