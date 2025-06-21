Texas Tech makes top 4 for 3-star OL Tripp Skewes ahead of July decision
After hauling in a couple of big commitments this week, Texas Tech is looking to build on that momentum on the recruiting trail. On Saturday, 3-star OL Tripp Skewes put the Red Raiders in his top 4, signaling that more good news could be on the way.
According to 247Sports Composite, Skewes (6-7, 300 pounds) is rated as the No. 12 overall prospect from the state of Colorado and the No. 100 offensive tackle in the nation for the 2026 class. He took an official visit to Lubbock earlier this month and said he was blown away by the coaching staff and, in particular, the strength program.
Along with Texas Tech, Skewes has Vanderbilt, Colorado, and North Carolina to round out his top 4 choices. There are no current predictions on 247Sports or On3, but the Red Raiders have got to feel good about their chances in this battle.
"I mean, the coaching staff is unbelievable, and the thing that really blew my mind was the strength program," Skewes toldRedRaiderSports.com. "My first morning, when we got there, we went to go watch the lineman lift, and then we went and watched them do a walkthrough in their walkthrough room. So I was surprised about each rack has their own rack coach. So it's like four guys get their own coach. So you get up and close, like personal training and stuff. So that's great."
As of this writing, Texas Tech has two offensive line commitments in the 2026 class, Jerald Mays (3-star) and Jacob Crow (3-star). The possible addition of Skewes would certainly provide a nice boost to a class that continues to rise in the national rankings, now sitting at No. 34 in the country.
