Texas Tech offers elite 2027 safety prospect with blazing speed
Texas Tech is still working to build its 2026 class, but recruiting is never done one year at a time. The Red Raiders coaching staff has its eyes set on the 2027 class while filling the current one. One of those 2027 prospects is 6-foot safety James Roberson. Roberson is a Texas-based prospect with no stars or rating yet. However, a quick look at his offer list tells the story of what potential schools see in him.
Along with his new Texas Tech offer, Roberson has offers from Michigan State, Oklahoma, SMU, and Houston. Based on his offer sheet, I would expect Roberson to rise in the rankings soon and garner some stars as well. When that happens, even bigger schools, such as Texas and Texas A&M, will start pursuing the young, talented safety. Along with being a standout safety at Allen High School, Roberson is also a track star who posted a 22.11 in the 200-meter dash and also competes in the 4x100 and 4x200. There's no question that his speed is certainly playing a role in teams expressing interest.
Getting in early on a prospect like Roberson is critical. Once he starts rising in the rankings and bigger schools come calling, Texas Tech can remind the young man and his family that they saw his potential well before other teams. It also helps that he is a Texas-based product, so convincing him to stay home near his family can be another benefit that a bigger out-of-state school will have to overcome. Roberson is a prospect to watch, and Tech is in a good place to push for him to join the 2027 class.
