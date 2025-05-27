Texas Tech offers elite 4-star prospect, brother of Orlando Magic guard

Red Raider Review

Texas Tech has thrown its hat into the ring for an elite point guard out of the Lone Star State. On Tuesday, four-star Beckham Black took to Twitter/X to announce he had received an offer from the Red Raiders.

The 6-3, 180-pound prospect out of Duncanville (TX) is rated as the No. 3 player from the state of Texas and the No. 8 overall point guard in the nation, according to On3.

Beckham's older brother, Anthony, is a guard in the NBA with the Orlando Magic Anthony played college ball for Arkansas from 2022-2023 and was selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Magic with the 6th overall pick.

Although several other premier schools are in pursuit, Texas Tech is a program that is beginning to establish itself as a force on a national level. Following an appearance in the Elite 8 last season, the Red Raiders are already viewed as one of the early favorites to win the NCAA men's National Championship in 2025-26. And with head coach Grant McCasland locked in with a new contract, the opportunity to play college ball for the Red Raiders in his home state may ultimately prove too good to pass up for Black.

