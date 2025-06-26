Texas Tech snubbed by homegrown talent as Michigan steals the elite wideout
In recruiting, it is essential to defend your home turf. Players from your state should be a priority and a pipeline of talent that must be defended at all costs. Texas is an absolute hotbed of football talent. In 2024, the opening weekend rosters of all NFL teams were comprised of 184 players who had played their high school football in the Lone Star State. That is an incredible number that tells the story of how important football is in the state of Texas.
Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire knew he was taking a job in a state that could provide him with enough talent to build a nationally relevant team. He has increased his NIL efforts and improved facilities to entice these home-state kids to stay in their state. Despite all his efforts, sometimes you don't come out on top. That is the case with Mansfield (TX) wide receiver Zion Robinson. The elite wideout just announced that he is leaving the sunshine of Texas and heading north to the mitten state of Michigan to star for the Wolverines.
McGuire has put together a strong class full of recruits that can compete in the Big 12, but he seems to be missing that signature top 100 type of recruit. With his tenacity, NIL funds, and the renovations he has completed in Lubbock, I do not doubt that McGuire will close out the 2026 cycle on a strong note. Still tough to see an in-state kid walk away.
