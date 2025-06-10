Texas Tech trending up for speedy four-star wide receiver
Texas Tech has been able to make some significant changes to its facilities and name, image, and likeness (NIL) campaign. The latter is critical in a state with NIL juggernauts like Texas and Texas A&M. Those changes have made the Red Raiders major players in the transfer portal this offseason, culminating inhead coach Joey McGuire and his staff securing the number one overall portal class for 2025. However, a team's future success still hinges on landing elite prospects on the recruiting trail as well, and Tech just got some good news on that front.
2026 four-star wide receiver Chance Collins is now trending towards the Red Raiders, according to Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wideout is based out of Arlington (TX) and is a composite four-star talent. He projects as a slot receiver with the ability to provide help in the kick and punt return game as well.
Tech's biggest competitors in this recruitment appear to be the University of Utah and Oklahoma State. It will be tough for either school to match the brand-new, awe-inspiring $250-million renovation that Texas Tech just finished with their football facilities. Being an in-state kid also gives McGuire and his team a slight advantage, and sometimes the slightest of advantages is all you need to win a recruit over.
