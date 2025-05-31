HOW TO WATCH: Texas Tech vs UCLA in Women's College World Series
The Texas Tech Red Raiders look to continue their historic run in the Women's College World Series with a matchup against UCLA on Saturday.
Texas Tech softball returns to the diamond on Saturday, this time for a matchup with UCLA in the winner's bracket of the Women's College World Series. The Red Raiders look to continue their historic run, hoping for a win to advance to the semifinals on Monday.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: Texas Tech vs UCLA
- Date: Saturday, May 31
- When: 7 pm ET (6 pm CT)
- Where: Devon Park, OKC
- TV: ESPN
Here's a look at the remaining WCWS schedule, via CBS Sports:
Saturday, May 31
- Game 7: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Texas | 3 p.m. | ABC
- Game 8: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 UCLA | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, June 1
- Game 9: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Loser of Game 8 | 3 p.m. | ABC
- Game 10: No. 16 Oregon vs. Loser of Game 7 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Monday, June 2
- Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9 | Noon | ESPN
- Game 12 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 11 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- Game 14 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 13 | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Championship Finals (Best of 3)
- Game 1: Wednesday, June 4 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 2: Thursday, June 5 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 6 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
