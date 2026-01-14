No. 17 Texas Tech Lady Raiders Defend Home Court With Win Over Houston

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders were able to protect home court Tuesadya night at the United Supermarkets Arena, securing a 71-59 victory over the Houston Cougars.

The Lady Raiders extended its unblemished record to 19-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

The win not only kept the Lady Raiders unbeaten. However, it also reinforced their identity as a team built on effort, depth, and relentless intensity, especially in front of their home crowd.

Defensive Disruption Sets the Tone for Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Lady Raiders utilized an aggressive, high-pressure system that completely unraveled the Houston offense. By the final buzzer, Texas Tech had forced a staggering 27 turnovers and recorded 16 steals, the second-highest total in a single game this season.

That relentless pressure translated into shooting struggles for the Cougars (6-11, 0-6 Big 12). They were held to just 36.7 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. By disrupting passing lanes and forcing contested looks, Texas Tech ensured Houston could never find a consistent rhythm. And even during several second-half pushes that threatened to tighten the score.

While the defense set the tone, senior Bailey Maupin provided the steady hand needed to navigate Big 12 physicality. Maupin finished with 19 points, marking her team-leading 11th consecutive game scoring in double figures.

Denae Fritz added her second straight double-digit scoring performance, finishing with 10 points on an efficient 4-for-5 shooting night. Fritz also collected six rebounds and three steals, marking the eighth time this season she has recorded three or more takeaways.

Texas Tech complemented its defensive dominance with efficient offense. They are shooting 45.6 percent from the field (26-for-57) and knocking down six three-pointers.

The Lady Raiders opened the game on a 5-0 run, sparked by a Fritz three-pointer and a Bristow layup. After Houston briefly cut the lead to one, Tech answered with a 7-0 surge highlighted by an and-one from Gemma Nunez and a Bristow triple. Nunez capped the first quarter with a buzzer-beating layup to give Tech a 16-9 advantage.

After Houston trimmed the lead to five, Adlee Blacklock drilled a three-pointer with 33 seconds remaining. Seconds later, Bristow forced a steal and launched a shot from well beyond half court that banked in at the buzzer. That sends Texas Tech into halftime with a commanding 40-30 lead.

Closing With Composure and What Comes Next for Texas Tech

Houston made multiple attempts to claw back in the second half, narrowing the margin to as little as four points. Each time, Texas Tech responded. Maupin ended a third-quarter scoring drought with a reverse layup, then later hit a three and added another layup to restore separation. Snudda Collins contributed a key basket off a Fritz steal, and Tech carried a 57-46 lead into the fourth.

In the final period, Houston again trimmed the deficit before Maupin converted a critical and-one play. Collins added late free throws, and Texas Tech sealed the victory at the charity stripe to close out the 71-59 win.

Texas Tech will look to defend home court once again on Saturday when it hosts the Kansas State Wildcats at 1 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

