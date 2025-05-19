Texas Tech makes history again, will face Florida State in Super Regionals
The Texas Tech softball team continues to make history, this time with a trip to the Super Regional. The No. 12 Red Raiders advanced to their first ever NCAA Super Regional after defeating Mississippi State on Sunday by a score of 9-6.
NiJaree Canady notched her 28th win of the season, pitching in five innings and striking out four batters. She allowed six runs, but only three were earned runs as the other three were the result of two errors. Chloe Riassetto pitched two innings and scored her third save of the season.
Both Hailey Toney and Mihyia Davis went 3-for-4 on the afternoon and accounted for five of Texas Tech's nine runs. Lauren Allred added a team-high three RBI's in the win.
Up next, the No. 12 Red Raiders are set to face No. 5 Florida State in the Tallahassee Super Regional. That game is scheduled for May 22 at 7:00 pm on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
