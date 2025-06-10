CBS Sports: $55 million payout could put Texas Tech on top of college athletics
There's no question that we have entered into a new era of college athletics with NIL and revenue sharing. While paying college athletes has been part of the landscape for quite some time, it has only become legal to do so over the last few years. And while the original intent was to allow players to profit from their name, image, and likeness in more practical ways, NIL morphed into something far beyond "practical" fairly quickly.
Some college football coaches estimate that it will soon cost nearly $40 million or more to construct a roster capable of competing for championships, something that would have been unimaginable just five years ago. Although many are unhappy with the current lack of guardrails within college athletics, the reality is that schools need to find a way to compete under the current format, regardless of how crazy it may be.
The good news for the folks in Lubbock is that Texas Tech is going all in on capitalizing on the current state of college athletics, and it could completely transform the trajectory of its athletic programs.
According to a recent report by Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports, Texas Tech is set to pay out a whopping $55 million to its student athletes in 2025. That number, according to the sources who spoke with Marcello, is believed to be the highest in the nation.
Texas Tech's multi-million dollar investment into star softball pitcher NiJaree Canady has received plenty of attention, and it's estimated that men's basketball standout JT Toppin landed a $4 million deal to remain in Lubbock. The Red Raiders' estimated $20-30 million investment into the 2025 football roster is believed to be one of the highest (if not the highest) in the country.
Put simply, Texas Tech is doing everything it can to take advantage of the current state of college athletics, with the ultimate goal of delivering championships to the university.
There's no telling where all of this is headed with NIL and revenue sharing. These days, college athletics are in a constant state of transition, and the rules today may be changed tomorrow. But for now, Texas Tech is positioning itself to break through, reset the landscape, and compete with the top programs in the country across the board. And with an estimated nation-leading $55 million investment into its student-athletes, that's a pretty damn good start.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech receives commitment from massive offensive lineman
Looking to make history at Texas Tech, GM James Blanchard turned down Notre Dame
Texas Tech football adds another commitment to 2026 recruiting class
Texas Tech working to flip elite wide receiver committed to rival Baylor