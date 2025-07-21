Red Raider Review

Lubbock buzzing: Reports say Texas Tech's new football facilities are a game-changer

David Lewis

A Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet on the bench. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Texas Tech football is generating significant buzz, with reports from Lubbock indicating a strong commitment to the program. Following a recent visit, sporting analyst Mike West notes that the city offers a uniquely supportive environment and an enthusiastic fan base – key factors for top recruits and their families seeking a program that focuses on both a welcoming atmosphere and player development.

The source of the excitement is the newly unveiled Dustin R. Womble Football Center and the South End Zone expansion of Jones AT&T Stadium. This $242 million investment marks the largest in program history, and early looks suggest it was money well spent. Reports indicate the facility is now the largest continuous football facility in the country.

Details are pouring in about the incredible amenities. Players will enjoy a revamped locker room with zero-gravity chairs, a dedicated barbershop, and a state-of-the-art recovery suite. The facility also boasts a massive weight room, a two-story player lounge with a podcast studio, and advanced recovery tools like cold plunges and sensory deprivation beds. A huge walk-through room with a 70-foot LED screen for simulating opponents adds another layer of innovation. It sounds like Texas Tech isn’t just upgrading its program, they’re creating a truly elite environment for their athletes, and fans have plenty to look forward to.

Coach
Head coach Joey McGuire offers words of encouragement before the Texas Tech football team's spring game. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

