Texas Tech's Biggest Concerns Against Akron in March Madness

The Midwest region's No. 5 seed Texas Tech kicks off the NCAA Tournament's round of 64 against No. 12 seed Akron Friday.

Defeating Akron will be no easy feat for the Red Raiders, who enter March Madness without All-American big man JT Toppin.

Texas Tech's biggest concerns for the matchup boil down to four primary points.

Akron ranks 7th in NCAA scoring

The Zips are currently averaging 88.4 points per game. Akron also ranks in the top 10 nationally in field goal percentage (50.3%) and are top-20 in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Akron has four players averaging double figures, led by senior point guard Tavari Johnson. He is averaging 20.1 points per game.

The Red Raiders will have to do their best to limit Johnson, but it's more of a challenge given their widespread offensive depth.

Akron ranks 5th in NCAA offensive efficiency

The Zips are ahead of No. 1 seed Michigan in offensive efficiency. Akron is evidently a high-octane offense and it's why the team is considered one of the most dangerous teams in the NCAA tournament.

Tech will need to orchestrate a quality defensive scheme in order to slow down and minimize the Zips offense.

Akron is in top 50 in rebounding margin

The Zips made Mid-American Conference history by becoming the first back-to-back-to-back champion. Akron set a program record with their 29 wins throughout the regular season.

In the MAC, Akron ranked second in total rebounds with 38.1 boards per game and third in rebounding margin (+5.4).

This means the Red Raiders will have to crash the boards, not giving Akron second or third opportunities to score. This especially will be a struggle for Tech, who will face the Zips without Toppin.

Akron is in top 50 in turnover margin

The Zips take really good care of the ball, averaging 11 turnovers per game along with a +2.55 turnover margin. Akron has strong ball security and defensive pressure, which will give Tech little room for error on the floor.

The Red Raiders will have one chance to get this matchup right. Akron is not a desirable team to face in the first round of the NCAA tournament, but that is the hand Tech has been dealt.

Head coach Grant McCasland knows the Zips enter the matchup red, hot, which is concerning for a team that has lost its last three games.

"We have a few guys that have played in the NCAA Tournament, but quite a few that have never played" McCasland said. "The excitement of it is always a blast and then to see where you're going and playing against. We're playing an awesome Akron team that's won 19 of their last 20 games, so they know how to win. Coach Grose, I've been familiar with his teams; they're always going to play well. It'd be awesome, great opportunity."

For Tech, it all comes down to Friday.

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