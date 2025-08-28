Red Raider Review

Former Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks secures spot on Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster

Tahj Brooks, the all-time leading rusher for Texas Tech, has secured a position on the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season. With a record-breaking college career and a versatile, physical running style, Brooks is poised to make his impact in the NFL.

David Lewis

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (RB04) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (RB04) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Former Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks has earned a coveted spot on the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season. Drafted in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, Brooks' journey from college standout to NFL rookie highlights his talent, work ethic, and versatility.

Brooks left Texas Tech as the program's all-time leading rusher, racking up 4,557 yards and setting a school record with 23 games of 100+ rushing yards. His dominance earned him first-team All-Big 12 honors and a semifinalist nod for the 2023 Doak Walker Award. Known for his physical, grinding running style, Brooks can run through people, catch passes out of the backfield, and protect the quarterback, making him a valuable asset on the field.

His transition to the Bengals was smoothed by familiarity with running backs coach Justin Hill, who recruited Brooks to Tulsa before joining the Bengals' staff in 2021. Brooks' tough, team-first mentality and ability to deliver contact impressed the coaching staff. In a competitive running back room that features Chase Brown and Samaje Perine, Brooks carved out a role with his complementary skill set.

Brooks' humble attitude and maturity have endeared him to the Bengals' culture, showing that he is more than just a talented athlete. As he begins his NFL career, the legendary Red Raider is ready to make an impact by bringing his tough playing style to the Cincinnati backfield.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Tahj Brooks (25) runs with the ball in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

