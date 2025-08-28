Former Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks secures spot on Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster
Former Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks has earned a coveted spot on the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season. Drafted in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, Brooks' journey from college standout to NFL rookie highlights his talent, work ethic, and versatility.
Brooks left Texas Tech as the program's all-time leading rusher, racking up 4,557 yards and setting a school record with 23 games of 100+ rushing yards. His dominance earned him first-team All-Big 12 honors and a semifinalist nod for the 2023 Doak Walker Award. Known for his physical, grinding running style, Brooks can run through people, catch passes out of the backfield, and protect the quarterback, making him a valuable asset on the field.
His transition to the Bengals was smoothed by familiarity with running backs coach Justin Hill, who recruited Brooks to Tulsa before joining the Bengals' staff in 2021. Brooks' tough, team-first mentality and ability to deliver contact impressed the coaching staff. In a competitive running back room that features Chase Brown and Samaje Perine, Brooks carved out a role with his complementary skill set.
Brooks' humble attitude and maturity have endeared him to the Bengals' culture, showing that he is more than just a talented athlete. As he begins his NFL career, the legendary Red Raider is ready to make an impact by bringing his tough playing style to the Cincinnati backfield.
