The stakes are obvious for Texas. The Longhorns are 4-0 and have already beaten Ohio State and Tennessee and retained the No. 1 ranking during their bye week. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is unranked after losses to Michigan and Georgia.

But the Sooners still have one of the nation's best defenses. Oklahoma ranks fifth nationally in total defense, allowing just 238 yards per game, while Texas enters the matchup with an offense that has struggled to consistently sustain drives against stronger competition.

That makes the matchup at the Cotton Bowl makes the matchup less about which team has the better overall record and more about which side wins these critical positional battles.

Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman vs. Oklahoma's Secondary

Ryan Wingo (#1) surrounded by Texas teammates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas needs its receivers to create separation against an Oklahoma secondary that has been one of the best units in the country. The Sooners are allowing just 122.5 passing yards per game, fourth nationally.

Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman give Arch Manning two physically gifted targets capable of changing the game, but Oklahoma's corners will have to prevent explosive plays without giving up easy completions.

If Texas can consistently win outside, it could force the Sooners to adjust their defensive approach and create more room underneath.

John Mateer vs. Texas' Pass Rush

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas edge Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) is sacked again during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may be the most important matchup of the afternoon.

John Mateer has thrown for 883 yards and eight touchdowns through four games, but Oklahoma's passing attack has been inconsistent against its toughest opponents. The Sooners scored only 10 points against Michigan and 13 against Georgia.

Texas has already shown what its defensive front can do. Colin Simmons recorded 5.5 sacks against Tennessee, and the Longhorns finished that game with 10 sacks overall.

The key will be creating pressure without constantly sacrificing coverage. Mateer is athletic enough to extend plays, and Texas cannot afford to let him turn broken pockets into explosive runs or scrambles.

Texas' Interior Offensive Line vs. Oklahoma's Defensive Tackles

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final matchup could determine everything else.

Oklahoma's defense has been particularly disruptive up front, and David Stone has already produced a career-high eight tackles in the Sooners' 14-6 win over New Mexico. Oklahoma also recorded six sacks in that game.

Texas' interior line will have to keep Stone and the rest of Oklahoma's defensive front from collapsing the pocket. That becomes even more important after Arch Manning was pressured heavily against Tennessee.

If Texas can establish enough protection to let Manning operate comfortably, Sarkisian's offense should have opportunities. If Oklahoma consistently wins up front, the Longhorns could find themselves in another low-scoring fight.

For a No. 1 team entering a rivalry game against an unranked opponent, those three matchups could matter far more than the rankings suggest.

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