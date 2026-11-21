Texas has a habit of winning games in ways that don’t necessarily inspire confidence.

Take last Saturday. Arch Manning threw three interceptions and the Longhorns struggled to establish their run game. But somehow, they still found a way to leave Baton Rouge with a 22-21 victory. And somehow, the Longhorns won four straight games and found themselves ranked No. 5 in the nation.

So with Arkansas coming to Austin, let’s put some numbers behind that confidence.

Here’s how I’m feeling about three of Texas’ most important position groups.

Quarterback: 6/10

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning calls a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What are we to make of Arch Manning?

Just two weeks ago, he looked like one of the nation’s best quarterbacks, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns against Missouri. Then came LSU, where Manning regressed and completed just 19 of his 35 passes for 174 yards and three interceptions.

Of course, it’s difficult to be too critical of a quarterback who finds a way to play his best ball at the right time. But Manning now has 10 interceptions on the season, and against an Arkansas defense that created four turnovers last week, that’s a legitimate concern.

I have plenty of confidence in Manning to deliver when it matters most. What worries me is everything leading up to that.

Offensive Line: 4/10

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the areas the Longhorns have struggled with this season, the offensive line might be the most frustrating.

The Longhorns have allowed 30 sacks in 10 games, the third-most in the SEC. And the problems haven’t been limited to pass protection. Against LSU, Raleek Brown managed just 35 rushing yards on 15 carries, another disappointing outing for a rushing attack that’s struggled to find consistency.

Fortunately for Texas, Arkansas presents an opportunity to right some of those wrongs. The Razorbacks have recorded just 13 sacks this season, the second-fewest in the conference, while allowing 150.4 rushing yards per game.

If the Longhorns can't establish a respectable ground game or keep Manning upright against this defensive front, it's difficult to imagine things getting much better down the road.

Defensive Front: 8/10

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons celebrates with defensive end Lance Jackson after a sack against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alright, that’s enough melodrama — let’s look to the bright side of things.

The Longhorns have recorded 30 sacks this season, with Colin Simmons accounting for 10.5 of them despite missing two games. And even without their star pass rusher, the defense has proven more than capable of creating havoc, recording seven sacks against Mississippi State while Simmons watched from the sidelines.

Simmons’ status remains up in the air. But Arkansas is averaging just 117.9 rushing yards per game and has allowed 24 sacks. With numbers like those, I'm not particularly concerned about the Longhorns' ability to control the line of scrimmage.

Texas is surrendering just 102.5 yards on the ground per contest, and with or without Simmons, there's plenty of reason to believe that success will continue.

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