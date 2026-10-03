The Biggest Thing Texas Must Fix Coming Out of the Bye Week

Texas enters the bye week undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country after a 20-17 road victory over Tennessee.

That resume is impressive. The Longhorns have beaten two ranked opponents, including Ohio State, and opened SEC play with a win in one of the toughest environments in college football at Neyland Stadium.

But four games have also provided enough evidence to identify a problem that cannot simply be brushed aside. Texas has not consistently created explosive plays on offense, and that has contributed to an offense that too often has struggled to sustain momentum.

For Steve Sarkisian, the bye provides a valuable opportunity to address that issue before the Red River Rivalry.

Texas Needs More Explosive Plays

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks on during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through four games, Texas has an explosive-play rate of just 11%, which ranks 111th nationally, according to SEC StatCast. The Longhorns have also recorded only five completions of at least 25 yards and three rushing plays of at least 20 yards.

That stands out considering the weapons available to Sarkisian.

Arch Manning has Ryan Wingo, Cam Coleman and Emmett Mosley V at receiver, while the Longhorns have multiple talented options in the backfield. Yet, Texas has not consistently turned those players into the chunk gains that can change a game.

The issue was particularly noticeable against Tennessee. Texas managed just 262 total yards and 61 rushing yards while scoring 20 points. The defense ultimately gave the Longhorns enough breathing room to escape with the victory, but the offense had long stretches where it struggled to move the football.

That is where the bye week becomes important.

Sarkisian has already indicated that he does not intend to simplify the offense. Instead, he believes Texas needs to execute the system it already has more consistently.

That could mean better protection, quicker decisions from Manning, more creative ways to get the ball to explosive players and finding ways to get the running game moving.

Texas does not need to suddenly become an offense that scores 50 points every week. The defense has proven capable of carrying the team when necessary.

But relying on that formula becomes increasingly dangerous as the schedule gets tougher.

Oklahoma is next on Oct. 10, followed by Florida and Ole Miss. The margin for error will continue shrinking, and Texas cannot expect its defense to erase every offensive mistake.

The Longhorns have already accomplished plenty during the first month. The bye week is about making sure the offense is ready to complement it.

If Texas can turn more of its opportunities into explosive gains, the Longhorns could enter the second half of the season looking considerably more complete.

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