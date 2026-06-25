4 Things Texas Baseball Still Needs Before Next Season

The transfer portal process is far from over.

Jim Schlossnagle and his staff have already addressed some major holes in this transfer window, landing three highly regarded additions in Texas Tech infielder Linkin Garcia, St. Mary's catcher Ian Armstrong and Kent State outfielder Sawyer Solitaria. Those additions should offer some consolation for a roster that is preparing to lose some key contributors to the MLB draft and exhausted eligibility.

But despite a productive start to portal season, the Longhorns still have work to do before Opening Day arrives.

Here are the biggest remaining needs for Texas heading into 2027.

Another Outfielder

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins (43) reacts after drawing a walk during the first inning of a Super Regional game. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Adding Solitaria was huge for Texas’ lingering outfield issues.

The 6-foot-5 slugger brings legitimate power after hitting 16 home runs at Kent State and gives Texas a potential replacement for Aiden Robbins, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the draft. He also helps replenish a position group that became surprisingly thin early in the season after Jonah Williams suffered that season-ending injury.

But just one addition may not be enough.

Anthony Pack Jr. and Solitaria are locked into two starting outfield spots, but more help is likely necessary, especially considering Maddox Monsour — a reliable depth piece — decided to enter the portal. Expect the Longhorns to make another splash for a veteran outfielder.

Bullpen Reinforcements

Texas Longhorns Pitcher Thomas Burns throws a pitch on the mound at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Texas Athletics

If there's one thing every championship contender can always use, it's more pitching.

Texas' starting rotation looks relatively secure with Dylan Volantis and Sam Cozart, while Michael Winter is also expected to take on a weekend starting role.

The Longhorns also have several young returning arms who could take on larger roles next season, and their talented freshman class could make some serious waves in the position group (though that is heavily dependent on whether they actually make it to Austin). But the bullpen loses some depth and experience from a staff that leaned heavily on a select group of trusted relievers late in the season.

Max Grubbs, Thomas Burns, Haiden Leffew, Cal Higgins and Cody Howard are some names that have the potential to leave, so finding just a few more veteran arms capable of handling high-leverage innings would go a long way.

Infield Insurance

Texas Longhorns second baseman Temo Becerra (1) reaches as Georgia Bulldogs third baseman Tre Phelps (1) slides safe to second. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This need is largely dependent on whether certain players decide to depart Austin.

Texas expects Garcia to step into a major role immediately and replace Temo Becerra at third base, while Adrian Rodriguez will remain a cornerstone of the infield. However, uncertainty looms around Casey Borba and Ethan Mendoza.

While both players possess professional upside, each would probably benefit from another year in the college ranks. But if either chooses to declare for the MLB draft, Texas may need another experienced infielder.

For now, it's more of a contingency plan than an immediate need, but it's a position worth monitoring closely over the next few weeks.

Replacing Nolan Cain

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches as Auburn take on Texas. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Technically, this isn't a roster move, but it may be the most important offseason decision Texas has left to make.

The departure of associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain to Texas A&M creates a significant vacancy on Schlossnagle's staff.

Cain can take credit for securing many of the pieces that led to Texas' return to Omaha, building elite recruiting classes and landing marquee transfers such as Carson Tinney and Robbins. Finding another assistant that matches Cain’s pedigree could be a make-or-break decision for Texas’ future.

Luckily for Texas, it should have all the resources — and prestige — to make that kind of move.

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