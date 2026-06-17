Texas Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying, Who's Leaving, Who's Been Added

In the modern world of college sports, building a championship caliber roster takes more than just elite recruiting at the high school level. Now, teams must add top-tier talent out of the transfer portal as well.

However, the portal goes both ways, as teams must also brace for the potential of players opting to look for a fresh start elsewhere. The Texas Longhorns are certainly no stranger to this phenomenon, especially under the watch of coach Jim Schlossnagle.

In his first two seasons in Austin, Schlossnagle has bolstered the roster with multiple key transfer additions. His first offseason saw him bring in Ethan Mendoza, Thomas Burns and Ruger Riojas while ahead of the 2026 campaign Texas landed a superstar duo in Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney.

Can the Longhorns repeat their success in the transfer portal?

Texas Longhorns coach Jim Schlossnagle jogs back to the dugout during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a disappointing end to their season with a 2-0 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Men's College World Series, the Longhorns again turn their attention to the offseason. Despite that, though, they've already been in active in the portal following its opening on June 1.

As the offseason continues to develop and players announce their decision regarding the transfer portal, check back here for updates on how the Longhorns are faring in the portal.

Who's leaving?

June 17

While some teams have already been hit hard with players entering the portal, Texas so far has been relatively quiet on that front. Only three players have declared their intent to play elsewhere next season — pitchers Cooper Rummell and Jadyn Furgason, as well as outfielder Will Hill.

All three were freshmen for the Longhorns in 2026 but did not see any playing time and will seek a fresh start elsewhere.

Who's Texas bringing in?

June 17

A little over two weeks after the portal opened, the Longhorns have brought in one transfer so far. That one, though, was a big get in the form of former Texas Tech Red Raider, Linkin Garcia.

He made his announcement on June 3 and will head to Austin in 2027 fresh off a dominant debut campaign. Earning All-Big 12 Freshman Team honors, he slashed .338/.387/.489 and displayed impressive defense at both shortstop and third base.

Garcia is likely to man third base for the Longhorns, providing shortstop Adrian Rodriguez with another solid glove on his side of the infield.

Who's staying?

June 17

Aside from the three freshman that have gone into the portal so far, no other announcements have come out of Austin of players opting to leave. However, Texas' season just ended so others could declare for the portal in the days to come.

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