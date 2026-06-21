Texas Lands Elite Outfielder From Transfer Portal Over SEC Rivals

Building a championship caliber roster in the current age of college sports means a staff must be able to bring in elite high school recruits as well as add key pieces from the portal. The Texas Longhorns are keenly aware of this.

Fortunately, Jim Schlossnagle has consistently proven his ability to find success in both aspects. And on Sunday afternoon, the Longhorns skipper did so again following the addition of former Kent State outfielder Sawyer Solitaria out of the transfer portal.

This marks the third portal add of the cycle so far for Schlossnagle and his staff. He joins Linkin Garcia and Ian Armstrong, as the Longhorns have added multiple top transfers in their pursuit of a retooled roster heading into 2027.

What are the Longhorns getting in Solitaria?

Texas Longhorns coach Jim Schlossnagle goes through pregame warm ups before a game during the Austin Super Regional. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Of course, the addition of Solitaria is a big get in most circumstances. However, he chose Texas over several of its key SEC rivals in Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M, marking a huge win for a Longhorns team looking to remain one of the conference's top contenders.

As for his impact on the diamond, a look at his numbers from his time at Kent State will leave Texas fans eager to see him in action. He was the MAC Freshman of the Year in 2025, slashing .308/.402/.748 with eight home runs 62 RBI.

During his sophomore campaign in 2026, his average dipped ever so slightly down to .292. Meanwhile, both his OBP and slugging saw increases to .408 and .558, respectively, on the back of leading the team in both walks (38) and home runs (16) to go with 13 doubles.

While he played multiple positions over his first two seasons, look for Solitaria to slot into an outfield role for the Longhorns in 2027. This was an expected area to target for Texas following the departure of Aiden Robbins, giving Anthony Pack Jr. another running mate in the outfield.

The roster for Texas in 2027 continues to take shape, with Solitaria joining several key returning players and bolstering a portal class that is poised to make an instant impact upon their arrival in Austin.

For the Longhorns, this is exactly what they need to get back to the College World Series and bring home the seventh championship in program history.

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