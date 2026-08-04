The Position Group That Will Carry Texas to the SEC Championship Game

Few programs in the country have more pressure to perform consistently than the Texas Longhorns. That is no different in 2026.

Texas was picked to finish second in the SEC Preseason Media Poll, only trailing Georgia. The Longhorns are the only team in the top six that did not make the College Football Playoff last season.

A big reason why Steve Sarkisian's team is receiving so much hype is the work in the transfer portal. Sarkisian brought in top-level talent to Austin, and with the amount of returning production, Texas has one of the most complete teams in college football.

The Wide Receivers Can Carry Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is talent all over the roster, but the wide receiver room stands alone. Texas will have an elite group highlighted by Ryan Wingo and Auburn transfer Cam Coleman.

Coleman was the highest-rated wide receiver in the transfer portal and should quickly become Arch Manning's top target. However, Wingo is also primed for another impressive season.

Last year, Wingo recorded 54 catches, 834 yards, and seven touchdowns. He led the team in all categories. If he's able to build off last year's success, Wingo and Coleman will create nightmares for opposing secondaries.

Not to mention, Emmett Mosley V could fly under the radar. He dealt with injuries in 2025, but he made an impact when he was on the field. He should thrive in the slot as someone who can make plays in short-yardage situations and become a potential security blanket for Manning.

Wake Forest transfer Sterling Berkhalter along with Kaliq Lockett, and Jermaine Bishop Jr. round out this stellar wide receiver room. It's a luxury to have one or two talented wideouts, but the Longhorns could have three or four.

Some of the recent national champions have had stellar wide receiver rooms. If the Longhorns want to get to where they think they can go, the wideouts will have to make game-changing plays.

Texas did undergo some key changes to its playmakers, losing guys like Parker Livingstone, DeAndre Moore, and Quintrevion Wisner, but Sarkisian did an excellent job of retooling the offense to help out Manning.

As a whole, this could be one of the premier offenses in college football. They have a balanced attack with energetic running backs in Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, a stout offensive line, and wide receivers that can change the outcome of a game with one play.

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