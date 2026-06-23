The 4 Most Important Returners for Texas Baseball Next Season

After a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, it’s easy to be underwhelmed by Texas Baseball’s relatively drab offseason.

For starters, the Longhorns just lost associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain to in-state rival Texas A&M. They’ve also only added a handful of transfers while their SEC counterparts have seemingly attacked the portal profusely, racking up loads of talent.

With several key contributors expected to depart for the MLB Draft, it's fair to wonder whether Texas can return to college baseball's mountaintop without another headline-grabbing transfer class.

While the question remains valid given the sport's erratic parity, this team is not devoid of talent. In fact, if all goes well, the Longhorns may feature some of the most talented players in the sport.

Here are the four most important returners heading into 2027.

1. OF Anthony Pack Jr.

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

Pack enters 2027 as one of the faces of Texas baseball.

The Baseball America Freshman of the Year authored one of the greatest freshman seasons in program history, hitting .359 with 11 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a .485 on-base percentage while earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

Coming from a high school that didn't even have an outfield fence (yes, really), it’s safe to say Pack experienced some growing pains in the outfield early in the season. But by year's end, he became a legitimate strength for the position group and will be a focal piece on the roster next season.

2. RHP, Sam Cozart

Texas Longhorns pitcher Sam Cozart (35) pitches during the eighth inning of a Super Regional game. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

How often does a program produce back-to-back freshman closers who immediately become some of the most coveted starting pitching candidates in the country?

Not often.

But no matter how unorthodox it is, Texas has now done it twice.

First with Dylan Volantis, and now Sam Cozart. Together, the pair could give Texas the best pitching tandem in college baseball entering 2027. Opposing teams should be terrified.

Cozart followed Volantis' blueprint almost perfectly, piling up accolades after a dominant freshman season. He earned NCBWA Stopper of the Year honors and First Team All-America recognition after establishing himself as one of the nation's most unhittable relievers.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander posted a microscopic 1.65 ERA while striking out 71 batters and allowing just 22 hits across 49 innings. Opponents hit only .132 against him all season.

His talent could be enough to maintain Texas’ premier pitching staff status, or even elevate it.

3. LHP, Dylan Volantis

Texas Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis (99) pitches during the first inning against the Oregon Ducks. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

At this point, Texas fans are just thankful Volantis has one more year wearing burnt orange. Because if eligibility rules were any different, the California native would likely be preparing to hear his name called near the very top of the MLB Draft.

Instead, he remains on the Forty Acres for at least one more season. That lethal breaking ball has one more year of terrorizing opponents.

Volantis once again established himself as one of the nation's premier starting pitchers in 2026, earning First Team All-America honors and finishing as a National Pitcher of the Year Award finalist. The left-hander posted a 2.03 ERA across a team-high 95 innings while allowing just 22 earned runs and three home runs. He struck out 135 batters.

He’s arguably the face of Texas baseball and possibly all of college baseball as a whole.

4. SS Adrian Rodriguez

Texas Longhorns shortstop Adrian Rodriguez (24) reacts after doubling in two runs. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

While Rodriguez’s season stats may not jump off the page, his importance to Texas cannot be overstated.

The sophomore battled through injuries for much of the season but transformed into one of Texas' most productive hitters during the postseason. He became just the third player in Men's College World Series history to hit for the cycle, collecting a single, double, triple and home run during Texas' 14-2 rout of Alabama. The performance pushed his NCAA Tournament batting average to .667.

Rodriguez hit .500 with seven RBIs during the Austin Super Regional and went 7-for-11 during regional play. He looked unstoppable, and he wasn’t even fully healthy.

If that acceleration continues over into next season and he finally gets a healthy year, Texas has another star in 2026.

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