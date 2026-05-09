Evaluating The Texas Infield After Ethan Mendoza's Injury

The injury bug has struck the No. 4 Texas Longhorns once again, hampering the infield for the second time this season.

While diving for a ground ball in the first inning on Friday, second baseman Ethan Mendoza injured his right shoulder and was unable to get the throw off to Casey Borba at first base to get the routine out.

Mendoza was on his stomach for a brief moment, experiencing pain — he would eventually get up and get off some practice throws. In the end, Mendoza’s day would be cut short after he was still experiencing discomfort.

While it was not a huge defensive loss, the Longhorns fell to the Tennessee Volunteers, 5-1 , Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

More Shuffling In The Infield

Texas junior infielder Casey Borba trots towards home plate after firing a home run in the fifth inning against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 2, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

When Mendoza was pulled in the first inning, sophomore Callum Early, with Jim Schlossnagle’s first defensive change of the game. Early was one of the many players in this past year’s transfer class and was a main contributor for Liberty as a freshman.

This was Early’s first action of the season as a defensive piece, making just a handful of appearances as a pinch hitter late in games. Early would not stay out long, though, lasting only three innings of action as Tennessee mounted its early lead to no fault of his own.

Then the shuffling came for the Longhorns at the start of the fourth inning .

Casey Borba was moved to third base, a position he has excelled in for the past two seasons. Josh Livingston was slotted into first base, his natural defensive position he has already seen action this season. Temo Becerra replaced Early at second base, his third new position for the Longhorns this season.

Shortstop Adrian Rodriguez was the only position player not to be moved in the fourth inning's infield shuffling.

The second new configuration of the infield played well in the few moments of action they saw — it was mostly long fly balls or line drives to the outfield for the Tennessee offense that hammered starting pitcher Dylan Volantis the toughest game of his young career.

The group did not allow any errors or hits during the game, but the Volunteers still managed eight hits and five runs to take the series opener.

This current iteration of the infield does not lack experience, with every player having multiple years of starting experience under their belt.

At this point in the season, health is everything, and a long-term injury to Mendoza could be a major blow, as his offense was returning to form. Fortunately for the Longhorns, there is still a little under a month until the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Texas will look to split the series and force a rubber game against Tennessee tonight at 5 p.m. CT.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.