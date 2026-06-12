Everything You Need to Know About Texas' 1st College World Series Opponent: Georgia

The road to a national championship does not get any easier for Texas baseball.

After a dominant Austin Regional and super regional, the Longhorns now turn their attention to No. 3 national seed Georgia in what’s expected to be a totally perilous and fascinating matchup.

Texas swept Georgia at home last season, but the two SEC powers have never met in 2026. But now, they'll square off Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field with a spot in the winner's bracket final on the line.

Here are the biggest things Texas fans need to know about the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s Offense is The Selling Point

Georgia Bulldogs first baseman Brennan Hudson (28) hits a home run. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Anyone who has watched Georgia this season is well aware of what separates the Bulldogs from the rest of the pack: the power.

Georgia enters Omaha with 174 home runs, the most in the country and 24 more than second-place Oklahoma State. The Bulldogs rank second nationally in both runs scored (594) and OPS (1.067), and no team remaining in the field relies more heavily on the long ball.

Georgia hit nine home runs in its two-game Super Regional sweep against Mississippi State and scored 21 runs in the process. So to put it plainly, the Bulldogs like to elevate the baseball and punish any mistakes thrown at them.

But to the Longhorns' advantage, Saturday’s starter Dylan Volantis does not make many of those. The left-hander has been exceptionally difficult to take deep, allowing just two home runs all season.

So have the Bulldogs finally met their match?

Texas will see Saturday if arguably the best arm left in the field can slow down the most explosive offense in Omaha.

Meet the Golden Spikes Favorite

Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) reacts after hitting a two run home run against Mississippi State. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Part of having such an elite offense typically comes with having elite talent, and Georgia boasts arguably the best offensive player in college baseball.

Catcher Daniel Jackson is undoubtedly the favorite for the Golden Spikes Award after blasting 31 home runs while stealing 26 bases. He's the only player in the country to reach both marks.

Jackson also captured the SEC Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average, home runs and RBIs. Unsurprisingly, he was named SEC Player of the Year after posting a .396 batting average, 29 home runs, 93 hits and an .860 slugging percentage.

The Weakness? Pitching Depth

Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Justin Byrd reacts after Georgia defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As dominant as Georgia's offense has been, the pitching staff leaves a little more to be desired. The Bulldogs own a 4.92 ERA, one of the weaker marks among the eight teams left in Omaha.

Georgia relies heavily on a small group of arms, particularly right-handers Joey Volchko and Caden Aoki. It’s not too dissimilar to Texas’ approach in terms of limited arms the two teams can trust. The difference is, however, the Longhorns’ small batch of reliable pitchers is far more talented than Georgia’s bunch.

Volchko, a former Stanford teammate of Texas second baseman Temo Becerra, is expected to start Saturday night's opener. The junior enters with a 10-2 record, a 4.07 ERA and 104 strikeouts. Aoki, meanwhile, has recorded the same number of strikeouts but has looked stronger in relief than as a starter.

Beyond those two, the depth becomes significantly thinner. It’s something Texas will look to attack as one of the most patient and disciplined groups at the plate left in the postseason.

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