Texas College Baseball World Series: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Full Schedule

After a long regular season, conference tournaments, the regional and super regional round, we are down to the final eight teams. Fortunately for the fans in Austin, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns are one of the squads still vying for a national championship in Omaha.

Their path to Omaha saw them sweep through both the Austin Regional and then the Austin Super Regional after taking care of business against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. However, all of that goes out the window now as their path to a seventh title is not going to be easy.

Of the eight teams that reached Omaha, five are from the SEC. Four of them find themselves on the same side of the bracket. The Longhorns are one of those four, as they will look to take care of business against stiff competition and bring some hardware back to Austin.

Breaking down the College World Series

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrates hitting a home run against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in the Austin Regional. | University of Texas Athletics

Bracket

Now that their are eight teams left standing, they are split into two pods of four at the College World Series. For the Longhorns, their side of the bracket is an all-SEC affair. They are grouped with the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Sooners.

On the other side of the bracket, should the Longhorns advance to the championship series, they could find themselves facing the No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels, Ole Miss Rebels, Troy Trojans or No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Official 2026 College World Series Bracket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yKl9KykOyf — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 8, 2026

Breaking down Texas' pod

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are considered by many the overwhelming favorites to leave Omaha as the national champions. And it isn't hard to see why. Boasting an offense led by Golden Spikes finalist and SEC Player of the Year, Daniel Jackson, Georgia has rolled through the postseason.

After winning both the regular season and tournament conference crowns, have also swept through the Athens Regional and Athens Super Regional. Simply put, the Bulldogs are on an absolute roll and show no signs of slowing down.

No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

Throughout the regular season, the Crimson Tide were one of the several SEC teams that were rather up and down. Some weeks they looked like absolute world-beaters followed by a weekend in which their opponents overwhelmed them on the diamond.

None of that matters in the postseason. Catching fire in the NCAA Tournament, they, too, swept through their Tuscaloosa Regional and subsequent Tuscaloosa Super Regional. All of a sudden their offense is red hot while the pitching staff has dominated, making them a dangerous team in Omaha.

FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1999, THE CRIMSON TIDE IS HEADED TO OMAHA!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/P0F66buysa — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) June 8, 2026

Oklahoma Sooners

Of the four teams on this side of the bracket, the Sooners are the only ones that come into Omaha who didn't host a regional or super regional. They faded down the stretch of the regular season, finishing 11th in the SEC and receiving the No. 2 seed in Georgia Tech's regional.

Having beat the Yellowjackets twice to take that regional, Oklahoma then steamrolled through the No. 15 Kansas Jayhawks to win the Lawrence Super Regional. Much like the Crimson Tide, the Sooners enter Omaha on an absolute tear in the postseason and ready to get back to the championship series.

Schedule

Saturday June 13

Game 3 - No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oklahoma Sooners - 2 p.m. CT/ESPN

Game 4 - No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs - 7 p.m. CT/ESPN

Monday June 15

Game 7 - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 - 1 p.m. CT/ESPN (loser eliminated)

Game 8 - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 - 6 p.m. CT/ESPN

Tuesday June 16

Game 10 - Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 - 7 p.m. CT/ESPN (loser eliminated)

Wednesday June 17

Game 12 - Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10 - 6 p.m. CT/ESPN

Thursday June 18 (If necessary)

Game TBD - Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12 - TBD/ESPN (loser eliminated)

Pitching matchups and lineups

Check back here for updated pitching matchups and lineups as soon as they're announced for each game.

Game 3 - No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oklahoma Sooners

TBD vs. TBD

Game 4 - No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

TBD vs. TBD

Scores

Check back here for score updates as games finish.

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