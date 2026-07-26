SEC Media Sends Clear Message About Texas' Championship Expectations

This fall, the Texas Longhorns have to be good. After falling short in the SEC Championship Game in 2024, 22-19 in overtime to the Georgia Bulldogs, and falling shorter by not getting back to Atlanta or the CFP last December, something has to give in Austin

A serious amount of money was spent on the transfer portal to get Arch Manning to the CFP for the first time as QB1. Steve Sarkisian has publicly recognized that major sacrifices were made to improve the roster.

The Longhorns are on the clock, under the gun, and in the spotlight.

Namely, because the 2026 Preseason All-SEC First, Second, and Third Teams are littered with Burnt Orange, as 11 Texas players occupied 12 spots. Left tackle Trevor Goosby, EDGE Colin Simmons, "All-Purpose" player Ryan Niblett, transfer linebacker Rasheem Biles, and transfer receiver Cam Coleman were all named to the First Team.

Manning, Nibblett (as a return specialist), and long-snapper Trey Dubuc were named to the Second Team. NC State Wolfpack transfer running back Hollywood Smothers, wide receiver Ryan Wingo, right guard Brandon Baker, and safety Jelani McDonald made the Third Team.

With so many names listed and the second-most championship votes in the conference, the Longhorns are officially the 1A team to beat alongside UGA in the SEC. Realistically, with such a prolonged period of dominance in Athens, regression would be forgiven far more easily for the Dawgs than for Texas.

The media just gave the Longhorns nowhere to hide. Their expectations are in plain sight on the table.

Manning Must Prove He's of a Higher Pedigree Than Trinidad Chambliss

Absolutely no Longhorn is under more pressure than Manning, as Simmons correctly pointed out recently. Even being named to the Second Team behind the Ole Miss Rebels' Trinidad Chambliss means Manning has work to do.

No disrespect to Chambliss, but he was a Division II transfer from the Ferris State Bulldogs. He was supposed to be Austin Simmons' backup in Oxford before he took the college football world by storm, though he couldn't entice Lane Kiffin enough not to leave for the LSU Tigers last December.

Arch is from the Manning legacy. He is supposed to be ahead of players of a similar pedigree to Chambliss.

Cam Coleman Has to Deliver in 2026

All the returning talent on the First Team knows what they're signing up for. Biles has plenty of pressure to be a sideline-to-sideline menace after adjusting quickly, but it's Coleman who is probably the only player in the same ballpark as Manning when it comes to potential scrutiny.

Coleman failed to deliver on his potential at Auburn, but he's being given the excuse of having suffered in a Hugh Freeze offense. That excuse goes a long way, but it doesn't account for the lazy attitude he displayed during the Tigers' practices. Coleman is giving his all in Austin, as Manning alluded to at SEC Media Days. The effort portion is already covered.

Now, the production needs to follow. Coleman can't suit up for Texas in this dominant offense that has All-SEC linemen, skill-position threats, and the conference's projected No. 2 QB, and not deliver without NFL draft consequences. Coleman can cost himself money at the next level in April 2027 if he doesn't improve this fall. He's getting paid millions to be better than he's ever been in the Lone Star State.

It's time for Coleman to be the star everyone knows he can be.

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