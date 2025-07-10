Former Texas Longhorns Pitcher Transfers to Bitter Rival
While the final day for college baseball players to place their name in the transfer portal was July 1, that does not mean the players had until that day to decide on their next team. Rather, it simpy meant that beyond that date, the window to enter their name in the portal for the 2026 season was closed.
On that day, the Texas Longhorns saw another talented member of their 2025 roster announce his departure in order to maintain his eligibility for next season in freshman Drew Rerick. Just over a week later, the right-handed pitcher took to social media to reveal where he would be playing next.
Unfortunately for fans of the Longhorns, they're not going to like this next part. Rerick announced that he would be playing for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2026 on Thursday, staying within the SEC and pitching for one of Texas' two biggest rivals. This, of course, comes after he initially committed to play before the Texas A&M Aggies before ultimately flipping his decision and making his way to Austin.
Landing Rerick out of Fargo Davies HS in Fargo, ND was seen as a big win at the time for Jim Schlossnagle and his staff, as they were putting together their first recruiting class at Texas. Despite that, though, the freshman right-hander was not used often during his lone season in burnt orange and white. He earned limited outings, making only seven appearances with five of them coming out of the bullpen.
There were flashes of both the good and the bad with Rerick in 2025. Starting off with one of the good aspects for his season, the freshan mangaged to hold opponents to a .192 average on the mound. Despite that, however, his other numbers lagged behind and played a role in his limited action.
Pairing that .192 average with a 9.00 ERA, the right-hander gave up an uninspiring seven earned runs in his seven innings of work. He also walked more batters (11) than he struck out (seven), adding a pair of hit batters to bring his number of free passes issued up to 13.
Ultimately, a change of scenery could do wonders for Rerick in 2026. The talent is undoubtedly there, he just couldn't quite piece it together for the Longhorns. On the other side, Schlossnagle and his staff have to be happy with the arms they've brought in themselves from the portal and will likely look to add more before next season.