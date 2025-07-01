Talented Texas Longhorns Freshman Pitcher Entering Transfer Portal
When the transfer portal opened for college baseball on June 1, it allowed players across the country to seek a new destination in 2026 if they so chose. It also allowed other teams the opportunity to contact said players and persuade them to join their respective teams. This led to the coming and going of several key pieces, which the Texas Longhorns were certainly no stranger to.
Perhaps no team has been more aggressive in landing big-time players for the 2026 season than the Longhorns. However, on the flip side they have also dealt with a plethora of players announcing their intent to enter the transfer portal. And on the final day to do so, another name entered the portal for Texas, with Drew Rerick opting to play elsewhere next season.
A member of the Longhorns' elite 2025 recruiting class, Rerick is a right-handed pitcher from Fargo Davies HS in Fargo, ND. He was initially committed to play at Texas A&M before switching his decision and making his way to The Forty Acres to play for the Longhorns.
Drew Rerick placed his name in the transfer portal and will be pitching elsewhere in 2026
Rerick, however, was not a regular option out of the bullpen during his lone season in Austin. While the talent is there, the right-hander only made seven appearances during the 2025 season for the Longhorns. Two of those appearances were starts and overall the freshman hurler logged seven innings of work while holding opponents to a .192 average.
The rest of his numbers weren't as impressive, unfortunately. He sported a 9.00 ERA in his brief outings, allowing seven earned run in those innings while recording more walks (11) than strikeouts (seven) to go with a pair of hit batters. Ultimately, Max Weiner and Schlossnagle did not feel he was an option as a consistent arm in 2025.
That being said, the talent flashed when he would toe the rubber and there is plenty to work with for the pitching coach at whichever school he transfers to in 2026. As for the Longhorns, while losing another potential arm from the bullpen is not ideal, they've counteracted that loss with several key names in the portal -- such as Wake Forest's Haiden Leffew and Mississippi State's Luke Dotson.
While the portal officially closes on Tuesday, that does not mean players are done deciding where they'll play in 2026. Which means look out for more big-time names and key depth pieces to make their way to Austin to play for Schlossnagle and his staff.