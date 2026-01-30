Handing Out Texas Baseball 2026 Preseason Awards

Another day means another day closer to the Texas Longhorns taking the diamond for the first time in 2026, when they open their season against the UC Davis Aggies on Feb. 13. Until then, however, there is still plenty to talk about in regards to what's to come for Jim Schlossnagle's club.

While trying to predict baseball is a fool's errand, as anything can happen, that won't stop us from making another round of projections. This time, focused on preseason honors bestowed by us such as the team's MVP, Freshman of the Year and other highly coveted awards.

Of course, these are merely who could put together standout 2026 campaigns. With that being said, let's take a look at who fans can expect big things from this year.

Texas pitcher Luke Harrison (53) tries to pick off a runner in a game against Texas Tech. | Chase Seabolt/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

These Longhorns are primed to do big things in 2026

Team MVP - Adrian Rodriguez

Perhaps the boldest prediction among these awards, but there is a lot to love about what Rodriguez brings to the table for the Longhorns as he enters his sophomore campaign. As a freshman, he dealt with a nagging injury that forced him to swing solely from the left side of the plate down the back stretch.

Despite this, however, he still finished second on the team with a .313 average while also going deep seven times and recording 23 RBI. He was also asked to play multiple positions defensively due to injuries and didn't miss a beat.

All of that leads to what could be a massive second campaign for the budding star. Another full offseason under his belt will undoubtedly help, as will a hopefully healthy season that allows him to focus on one position while attacking pitchers from both sides of the plate. If everything clicks, then look for Rodriguez to be one of the nation's top players in 2026.

Honorable mentions: Carson Tinney, Dylan Volantis, Ethan Mendoza

Top Pitcher - Dylan Volantis

We move from what some would consider the boldest pick of the group to arguably the safest of the bunch. If something is the clear choice, though, then there's no need to be bold for the sake of being bold. That's the case when it comes to naming Volantis as Texas' preseason Pitcher of the Year.

Coming off a historically dominant freshman campaign, the southpaw raked in accolades galore during his debut in the burnt orange and white. His numbers speak for themselves. Orchestrating a brilliant 2025 season, he finished with a 1.94 ERA over 51.0 innings with 74 strikeouts, 12 walks and held hitters to a mere .185 average.

These numbers all came while he broke the SEC record for most saves by a freshman. A likely role as the Friday night starter awaits Volantis in 2026, and if he can continue to build on his foundation then the left-hander could also find himself in the conversation for the Golden Spikes.

Honorable mentions: Luke Harrison, Max Grubbs

Freshman of the Year - Anthony Pack Jr.

When you're a program of Texas' caliber, recruiting will always be easier than it would be for other schools. A combination of a rich history as one of the game's blue bloods, an elite coaching staff and playing in the SEC will do that for you. This means the talent brought in will always be potential candidates to contribute immediately.

Fitting that description for the Longhorns in 2026 perhaps more than anyone else in a loaded class, is Anthony Pack Jr. This projection hinges on the outcome of Pack winning the opening day starting left field job, one that could happen after the freshman put together a strong showing throughout winter workouts.

Should he win it, look for him to make an immediate impact in a similar way to Rodriguez from last season. His plate discipline will frustrate pitchers and lead to plenty of great at-bats, with his ability to barrel up pitches being put on display, too.

Honorable mention: Grady Westphal

Unsung hero - Luke Harrison

Rounding out this crop of preseason awards is one we've decided to make up ourselves. Every team needs that player that may not get all the headlines or anything of that nature, but can go out every time and get their job done. For the Longhorns, one Mr. Harrison is the perfect definition of that approach.

Thriving in his first season under pitching coach Max Weiner in 2025, the veteran southpaw was a rock on Saturday's. When it was his turn, Texas knew he was going to deliver. All 15 of his appearances were as a starter and resulted in a 5-1 record with a 3.06 ERA and 72 strikeouts. Oh, and opponents only hit .237 against him.

It won't be shocking to anyone if Volantis is the main pitcher in the spotlight for Texas. He's that good. However, Harrison repeating his success from last season would be huge, too. His ability to do so will provide another campaign of guaranteed solid outings on Saturday, which will go a long way in conference play.

Honorable mentions: Temo Becerra, Jonah Williams, Thomas Burns