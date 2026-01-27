Texas Baseball Pitching Staff Primed for Dominant 2026 Campaign

While the offseason is still not quite officially over, we continue to find ourselves inching closer and closer to the start of the Texas Longhorns' 2026 season. And there are a plethora of reasons for fans of the Longhorns to be excited heading into Jim Schlossnagle's second campaign.

In his first year, the new skipper led Texas to a conference crown in its first season in the SEC as well as earning a regional host bid. However, it didn't end as many would have hoped, as the squad was bounced in the Austin Regional by the UTSA Roadrunners.

As the Longhorns aim to bounce back in 2026, they will do so once again while riding the arms of one of the nation's top pitching staffs. Looking ahead to what's in store for them in 2026, first comes the likely starting rotation for the weekends.

Texas pitcher Max Grubbs (38) throws a pitch against Texas Tech. | Chase Seabolt/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

A look at the Longhorns' potential 2026 starting rotation

Friday - Dylan Volantis

Saturday - Luke Harrison

Sunday - Jason Flores or Kade Bing

The first two names in this projection will not be a surprise to anyone who followed the Longhorns last season. Following a historically dominant debut campaign that earned him SEC Freshman of the Year honors, as well as a bevy of other awards, Dylan Volantis is primed to take charge of the weekend rotation.

His numbers from 2025 speak for themselves, after all. Overpowering foes every time he toed the rubber, the southpaw posted a sparkling 1.94 ERA across 51.0 innings while striking out 74, walking only 12 and holding hitters to a mere .185 average.

Volantis may not have his name written in ink as a starter, but odds are the job is his to lose. On the other hand, fellow left-hander Luke Harrison does have his name in ink and will likely take the role of Saturday starter once more.

He emerged as one of the best in the SEC and is primed for an even better 2026. Under the guidance of Max Weiner, Harrison posted a stellar 3.06 ERA with a 5-1 record while striking out a sensational 72 hitters. If he can improve even further then the sky's the limit for the veteran southpaw.

Now, for the Sunday spot in the rotation. As it currently stands, the likely name for this slot will be sophmore Jason Flores. Also putting together a strong freshman season last year, the right-hander has experience in the role. Of his 14 appearances, five were as a starter. Overall, he logged 32.1 innings of work and finished with a 2.78 ERA and held opponents to a .205 average.

One other name to keep an eye on is Kade Bing, who started last season as the Sunday starter for Texas. However, Bing struggled to find his footing and was eventually moved to midweek work -- a role in which he flourished to the tune of a 3.15 ERA with 23 strikeouts and nine walks.

For now, you can likely look for Volantis to take the mound when the Longhorns open the season against UC Davis on Feb. 13, followed by Harrison on Saturday. As for Sunday, well, that is still up in the air but we'll lean toward giving the nod to Flores.

Previewing the Longhorns' potent bullpen

Ruger Riojas, Max Grubbs, Thomas Burns, and co.

The wealth of arms for Texas does not stop with the starting rotation. Not even close. Behind them is a bullpen loaded with depth, headlined by a trio of returning arms primed to shut down opponents in 2026.

All three of these veteran arms figure to be key pieces in the Longhorns' bullpen in 2026. Riojas could make an occasional spot start, but like Grubbs and Burns, will be utilized most in relief. Grubbs and Burns, however, will be solidified bullpen arms that figure to give the squad both the option for extended outings or quick, slam the door shut innings.

These aren't the only options, either. Elsewhere in relief you can expect to see plenty of innings split behind other key returners such as Hudson Hamilton and Cody Howard, as well as the highly touted transfer portal addition of Haiden Leffew from Wake Forest.

The final verdict -

This Texas staff, from the front line starters to an incredibly deep bullpen, has the potential to be even better in 2026 than it was last season. In its first year under pitching coach Max Weiner, the staff posted a sparkling 3.71 ERA and retained key arms that helped record that number.

Of course, only time can tell just how good this group of arms can and will be. If they can reach their full potential, however, then don't be surprised when they carry the load and lead this Longhorns squad on a potential trip back to Omaha.