Three SEC Series That Could Make or Break Texas' 2026 Season

Before a team can even think about reaching the NCAA Tournament and potentially the College World Series, they must first survive the regular season. This rings especially true throughout the SEC. Undoubtedly the toughest conference in college baseball, teams are put to the test every single weekend in conference play.

The Texas Longhorns learned this lesson themselves during their first season in the conference in 2025. They came out on top, however, sporting a 22-8 SEC record and winning the regular season title during their first season in the conference.

Repeating that feat will not be an easy task for them in 2026, though. Not only do they again face a 30-game SEC gauntlet, but they do so with an even tougher schedule in their second season under coach Jim Schlossnagle. From teams seeking revenge to playing teams for the first time as conference foes, the Longhorns will have a tough road ahead if they want to get to Omaha this season.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Breaking down three potentially pivotal conference series -

Rivalry revenge - @ Texas A&M (April 10-12)

Everyone who follows college baseball knew that the series between Texas and the Texas A&M Aggies was going to be a toxic one in 2025. This came as no surprise following the decision by Jim Schlossnagle to depart Texas A&M and join Texas. Bad blood was going to be rampant, and boy was it.

However, the high level of animosity was not enough for the Aggies to take down Texas. The Longhorns swept the series in thrilling fashion, in what was one of several disappointing weekends for the Aggies in 2025. Now, though, they must prepare to hit the road and enter what is all but guaranteed to be a volatile and raucous environment at Blue Bell Park this season.

With this being the case, the Longhorns must be prepared. They cannot afford to take this series lightly. Not only will the Aggies be looking for revenge, but they also boast a retooled roster looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season and get themselves back to the College World Series.

Bulldogs Coming to Austin - vs. Mississippi State (May 1-3)

Unlike the other two series we're highlighting, the weekend against the Mississippi State Bulldogs will be played at home. If 2025 is any indication, then the Longhorns will have a strong chance to at least take two out of three in this one. Last season saw them sport a sensational 28-7 record when playing at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Of course, that was last season and there's no telling how they will fare in the home games leading up to their 2026 showdown with the Bulldogs. An important factor that must be noted is that the Bulldogs, too, will be making their way to Austin looking to get their own taste of revenge after how last season went between these two.

In 2025 the Longhorns traveled to take on the Bulldogs in their first ever SEC series. While notoriously Dudy Noble Field is a tough environment, they had no issues en route to an impressive three-game sweep.

Battle of the UT's - @ Tennessee (May 8-10)

When Texas and Tennessee clash, regardless of the sport, you'll find a common theme. These contests always become unofficially the "Battle for UT", with the winning side boasting to be the "Real UT". That will again be the case when the Longhorns hit the road for their second to last SEC series of the season to square off against the Volunteers.

It will also be the last road series for the burnt orange squad, and by the time it rolls around the picture for the conference title could all but be solved. And there is a high likelihood that one, if not both, of these schools will find themselves firmly in contention to claim the SEC regular season crown during this series.

As a result, this series will likely have major postseason implications. Not only could it determine the regular season conference champion, but it could also play a role in the chance for both teams to start their journey to Omaha with a home regional rather than having to go on the road to start the NCAA Tournament.