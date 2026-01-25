Here is Exactly Why Stud Outfielder Aiden Robbins Picked the Texas Longhorns

Earlier this week, Texas baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle and select players met with the media to discuss the upcoming 2026 college baseball season. After speaking with infielder Ethan Mendoza, the media had the chance to talk to one of the Longhorns' more notable transfer portal acquisitions, Aiden Robbins.

It's an understatement to say that Robbins was a standout at Seton Hall for the past two years. The outfielder slashed an impressive .422 at the plate in his final season with the Pirates, and also led the team in runs, hits, doubles, total bases, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, stolen bases, and multi-hit games.

Aiden Robbins is a STUD pic.twitter.com/nmfLZxwV6D — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 27, 2025

For the Longhorns, who are expected to make a run to Omaha this season, bringing Robbins to Austin was a massive deal. After all, it wasn't just Texas that made a call to try and land a commitment from the outfielder. Robbins chose the Longhorns over premier college baseball programs in the SEC such as Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Georgia.

What Made Texas Different From the Competition

May 22, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza (5) makes the turn on a double play after forcing out Tennessee designated hitter Levi Clark (30) in the third round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After two years in the Big East, Robbins decided that it was time to see where his skills could take him. After he entered the transfer portal, the outfielder mentioned that he immediately received phone calls from around the country. It's likely his stunning performance at the plate that warranted phone calls from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Georgia as well.

When asked why he chose Texas from the transfer portal, Robbins said it was hard to put into words, but it ultimately came down to the feeling he got from the program and its coaches.

"It was all about feel for me," Robbins told the media earlier this week. "Me and my inner circle just decided that it was time to seek other options and just find the best baseball I can play. That was really the goal, was to go to a mid-major for two years and then explore and risk it all."

Robbins also mentioned that he didn't have any idea what the culture was like at Texas, largely due to his focus on performing at a high level at Seton Hall.

"I didn't really pay attention to anything other than where I was at so Texas, and every other school reached out, I didn't really have much information. Coach Schloss(nagle) called me within 30 minutes of the portal opening and that was it. I kind of felt his energy and Nolan Cain's energy as well and it was just a great thing and I'm glad that they reached out."

When asked about his visit to Austin, Robbins couldn't quite put into words what made him choose Texas. He added that he just knew immediately that playing for the Longhorns was the right choice.

"I just remember walking into the facility and getting the chills when I walked into the building," Robbins said. "It was all about feel for me, like I said, so as soon as I felt that, it was something different that I hadn't gotten at other schools, so I knew this was the place for me."

