Texas Longhorns Earn Three Preseason All-American Selections

On Tuesday morning, D1Baseball released their Preseason All-American list for the 2026 college baseball season. The No. 3 Texas Longhorns, who enter the season as a top contender to make it to Omaha, were among some of the select programs to have multiple athletes receive All-American honors.

While there were no Longhorns selected to D1Baseball's First Team All-American list, the program still had three athletes receive Second and Third Team honors. Catcher Carson Tinney and outfielder Aiden Robbins were selected to the Third Team, while pitcher Dylan Volantis was selected to the Second Team.

In his second year leading the program, head coach Jim Schlossnagle has the Longhorns in rare company as far as preseason honors go. Texas was one of only six programs to have more than two players be labeled as All Americans. Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, and UCLA also had three preseason honors from D1Baseball.

An Elite Core Built for Omaha

It's evident that the Longhorns are expected to do great things in the 2026 college baseball season. Not only did Texas reach the 40-win mark for the fourth time in the last five years, they even hosted their own regional for the first time since 2022.

While their postseason run may not have ended the way they had imagined, Schlossnagle's program has established itself as one of the premier forces in college baseball. With Tinney and Robbins being key contributors on offense and Volantis heading the weekend rotation, Texas has an elite core that any program in the country would thrive with.

Before arriving in Austin, both Tinney and Robbins were two of the more impressive hitters in the sport. In his final season at Notre Dame, Tinney started 46 games in 48 appearances, and led the Fighting Irish in average (.348), runs (52), homers (17), RBI (53), total bases (119), walks (34), on-base percentage (.498), and slugging (.753). He also earned First Team All-American honors from Baseball America and the NCBWA, with Third Team Honors from D1Baseball.

Robbins, who transferred to Texas after two seasons at Seton Hall, could give the Longhorns lineup the consistency it saw last season in conference play. In his final season with the Pirates, the outfielder led the team with a .422 batting average and posted team highs in runs (63), hits (86) doubles (19), total bases (133), walks (44), on-base percentage (.537), slugging (.652), stolen bases (20) and multi-hit games (26).

Volantis, the only Longhorn to receive Second Team honors, is one of the most anticipated returners for the 2026 season. In his freshman campaign, he made a team-high 23 appearances, including one start, and quickly established himself as a dominant force out of the Longhorns' bullpen. Volantis set an SEC record with 11 saves by a freshman in conference play.

Volantis also led all freshmen nationally in WHIP (0.88) and saves (12), ranked second among first-year pitchers in ERA (1.94) and opponent batting average (.185), and paced the Longhorns in ERA, WHIP, saves, strikeouts (74), and opponent batting average.

With how consistent the lefty was in his first season, Schlossnagle and his staff are likely expecting Volantis to once again anchor the bullpen and play a major role in Texas' pitching staff during the 2026 season.

