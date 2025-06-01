How to Watch & Listen to Game 3 of Texas Longhorns' Austin Regional
After falling hard at home on Saturday, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns baseball team seeks redemption today in their elimination matchup against the No. 3 seeded Kansas State Wildcats.
The Longhorns found themselves losing 9-7 to the UTSA Roadrunners, giving up seven runs in the middle innings and blowing an early 6-1 lead.
The Roadrunners also defeated the Wildcats in their tournament opener, outscoring them 10-2.
The Wildcats kept their season alive by earning a 7-4 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday, setting themselves up for this upcoming matchup against Texas.
The Longhorns will need to achieve consistency and productivity at-bat in order to end the Wildcats’ season, establishing an early rhythm and maintaining it through each inning. They struggled to keep up the consistency through later innings in their game against UTSA, allowing the Roadrunners to score their way back into the game and ultimately cause the demise of the Longhorns.
Kansas State will need to focus on disrupting the Longhorn’s offense, as they have proven incapable of playing adequate defense in the field and making the pitcher work for outs in previous games.
Whoever wins this game will turn around to face the Roadrunners once more tomorrow at 6 p.m. in the Regional final. Unfortunately for the other of these teams, no consolation prize exists for the runner-up.
With that in mind, here is how to watch and listen to the Longhorns and Wildcats on Saturday:
What: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats
Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, TX
When: Sunday, June 1 at 2 p.m. CT
How to Watch: SEC Network & ESPN +
How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone