4 Transfer Portal WRs Texas Should Target to Help Replace DeAndre Moore Jr.

With wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. officially set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, the junior is the 12th Texas Longhorns player to elect to transfer this season.

Compared to his 2024 sophomore season, Moore Jr. proved to have a quiet, yet still impactful season at Texas. Between his two active seasons with the Longhorns, the California native recorded a total of 11 touchdowns and 988 receiving yards.

As Texas prepares to lose one of its top wide receivers, the Longhorns will have to search through the portal to fill the hole. Here are four wide receivers they should consider targeting this offseason.

Nick Marsh — Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) catches a pass on Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hailing from Detroit, sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh is ranked at No. 2 in his position as a transfer in the portal, according to 247sports. Thus, making him an optimal choice for Texas to seek.

Sitting at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, Marsh recorded six touchdowns across 59 receptions and 662 receiving yards for the Michigan State Spartans in the 2025 season.

While this may create confusion about who would occupy the split end wide out position, acquiring Marsh could work if the Longhorns move sophomore wide receiver Emmett Mosley V inside to the slot.

Malcolm Simmons — Auburn

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Simmons (4) during the game on Oct. 18, 2025 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. | John Reed-Imagn Images

At 6-foot and 186 pounds, the Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Simmons registered two touchdowns across 25 receptions and 457 receiving yards in his sophomore season.

While the Alabama native didn’t make a major dent on the stat chart, Simmons proved to be a valuable option for the Longhorns, especially as he ended the season with back-to-back games of over 140 yards, with one of those games being against the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 29.

Jayce Brown — Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) celebrates after a catch on Oct. 25, 2025 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Having only played nine games before suffering an upper-body injury against Oklahoma State on Nov. 15, junior wide receiver Jayce Brown posted five touchdowns across 41 receptions and 712 receiving yards for the Kansas State Wildcats this season.

With an average of 17.4 yards per reception, the Florida-native sits at 6-foot and 179 pounds. Brown proves to be one of the best pass-catchers in the Big 12 conference, thus making for another solid possibility for the Longhorns to pursue this offseason.

Danny Scudero — San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown on Sept. 27, 2025 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Having entered the portal in mid-December, the San Jose State Spartans' wide receiver Danny Scudero had quite an impressive season.

Posting at 5-foot-9 and 174 pounds, the California-native leads the nation in receiving yards with 1,291 yards for the 2025 season. Further, Scudero averaged 14.7 yards per reception and racked up ten touchdowns across 88 receptions in his sophomore campaign.

All in all, making for a prime selection in the transfer portal to potentially fill Moore Jr.’s spot at Texas.