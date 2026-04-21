How To Watch Texas Longhorns Baseball in Their Midweek Matchup vs. Air Force

Texas baseball is still in a strong position midway through the season.

After opening the year with a 16-game winning streak, the Longhorns (30-8, 11-6 SEC) have cooled slightly but remain firmly in the national conversation. Texas sits third in the SEC standings behind No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Texas A&M, having dropped its first series of the season to the Aggies before bouncing back with a series win over then-No. 11 Alabama.

Even with a few recent bumps, Texas remains a top-five team nationally and is trending toward hosting another regional.

Now, the Longhorns will look to avoid another midweek slip-up — something that briefly plagued them earlier this year — when they host Air Force on Tuesday night.

How to watch No. 4 Texas vs. Air Force

Texas Baseball | Texas Athletics

Who: No. 4 Texas Longhorns vs. Air Force

What: Eighth all-time meeting between the two programs.

When: Tuesday, April 21, at 6:30 PM CT.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374

Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)

Last Season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. The Falcons failed to make the NCAA tournament after going 20-34 and concluded their season after falling late to UNLV in mid-May. Air Force went 20-34 and did not reach the NCAA tournament, ending its season in mid-May.

Series History: Texas leads 6-1 all-time (since 2022). The Longhorns’ only loss came in the first meeting between the programs. Texas later defeated Air Force twice (11-3, 10-1) in the 2022 Austin Regional.

Meet the Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches as the Auburn Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000th career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Mike Kazlausky, Air Force: Kazlausky is in his 16th season leading the Falcons and is a 1991 Air Force Academy graduate. A former player and retired major, he guided Air Force to its first Mountain West championship and NCAA Regional appearance in 2022 and became the program’s all-time wins leader in 2023.

What to Know About the Falcons

Air Force enters Tuesday as a classic midweek wild card. The Falcons (18-20) have hovered around .500, beating teams they are “supposed” to, but often fall short against those of a higher caliber.

The identity of this team starts on the basepaths. Air Force ranks among the top 10 nationally in stolen bases (114) and stolen bases per game (3.00). Tripp Garrish (18 steals) and Ben Niednagel (16) headline the aggressive group.

At the plate, the Falcons have been relatively productive. They’re hitting .299 as a team, rank inside the top 25 nationally in runs (334) and average 8.8 runs per game. Freshman Wyatt Hanoian leads the team with a .371 average and an elite .573 on-base percentage — one of the best marks in the country — while reaching base in 26 straight games. Niednagel has been just as steady, hitting .333 with 13 multi-hit games and a 14-game hitting streak earlier this season.

Pitching, however, remains the question mark. Tuesday starter Bowen Brantingham enters with a 9.31 ERA, and the Falcons have struggled at times to contain opposing offenses. Still, reliever Marcus Downing (3.86 ERA) has been a steady option out of the bullpen and owns a 5-0 record in relief.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.