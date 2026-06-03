Texas Baseball Lands Highly Coveted Big 12 Infielder From Transfer Portal

When Jim Schlossnagle took over in Austin following the 2024 season, he brought with him an aggressive approach to adding talent. Attacking both the high school trail and transfer portal, he's shown he can stockpile elite players.

His first offseason saw him bring in key additions such as Ethan Mendoza and Thomas Burns. Then he one-upped himself ahead of the 2026 season and brought in both Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney, two key pieces in Texas' super regional berth. Now, he's back at it again.

On Wednesday morning, former Texas Tech Red Raiders infielder Linkin Garcia announced on Instagram that he would be bringing his talents to Austin and gracing the diamond at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in 2027.

What can Longhorns fans expect from Garcia?

Texas Tech infielder Linkin Garcia warms up before a non-conference game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a freshman in 2026, Garcia emerged as one of the key bats and a bright spot in the Red Raiders lineup. Starting in all 55 games he appeared in, he slashed an impressive .338/.387/.489 while going deep four times and driving in 59 runs and also tying for the Big 12 lead with 21 doubles.

An All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection, the infielder also brings an excellent glove with him and an ability to play multiple positions. During his debut campaign in Lubbock, the former Red Raider appeared in 30 games at shortstop and 25 games at third base.

This was likely a key reason in Texas' pursuit of Garcia, as the looming departure of Temo Becerra and potentially Casey Borba leaves a hole in the infield to fill. Fortunately for the Longhorns, his versatility will go a long way toward solving that issue.

In his first two seasons leading the way in Austin, Schlossnagle consistently has shown he will dip into the portal to bolster his roster. Now, he's done it once again and landed one of the best recruits while the Longhorns' season is still rolling strong.

And if his past portal additions are any indicator, then Garcia has the potential to be a big-time contributor for the Longhorns next season.

Beyond that, this is undoubtedly not the only big fish they will target. As they keep winning and looking to get back to Omaha, don't be surprised if Schlossnagle and his staff land more big-time targets before Texas' season comes to an end.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.