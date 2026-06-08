Jim Schlossnagle Has 'Supreme Confidence' in Star Freshman Sam Cozart

There is an inherent level of pressure that comes with assuming the closer role. When you enter the game, your job is to slam the door shut on your opponent and secure a win for your team.

For the Texas Longhorns, Sam Cozart took over that role this season. And so far, the freshman has looked the part as one of the nation's best pitchers. As such, it was no surprise to see him enter in the eighth inning on Sunday against the Oregon Ducks.

Facing a lineup that had battled Texas' pitchers all night proved to be no issue for Cozart. He tossed two perfect innings with four strikeouts to seal a 6-5 win and punch a ticket to Omaha. After the game, Jim Schlossnagle made sure his belief in the freshman was well-known.

Cozart delivered another brilliant outing to beat the Ducks

Texas Longhorns Sam Cozart reacts after securing a save and winning the Austin Super Regional over the Oregon Ducks. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"We have supreme confidence in him," said Schlossnagle. "That's why he was out there with Omaha on the line once we took the lead. I was probably going to do it tied."

"Coach Max [Weiner] made a comment about the energy that bringing Sam in a time game would give our team a little spark"

However, this was not his first appearance in the postseason. After not pitching in blowout wins against Holy Cross and Tarleton State, Cozart was brought on to get the final six outs against UC Santa Barbara in the Austin Regional Final.

He was far from his usual dominant self, though, allowing five hits and only striking out one in 1.2 innings of work before handing the ball to Luke Harrison to finish off the 6-4 win. Even with a shaky performance his last time out, the freshman never wavered in his confidence against Oregon.

"I didn't so much as bounce back, I just honestly don't remember my last outing," said Cozart. "I just live in where my feet are in that moment. Just go out there and play for my team and be present in that moment."

So it only made sense that following Adrian Rodriguez's go-ahead, two-run double in the top of the eighth that Cozart get the ball. All season long he had shown his ability to dominate in big moments and not let outside noise bother him.

When he delivered, no one was surprised. It was just another outing, after all. Now, he and the Longhorns are off to Omaha and the College World Series in pursuit of the seventh national championship in program history and first since 2005.

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