Late Home Runs Lift Texas Baseball Over South Carolina

It’s becoming a familiar story for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns.

Through three out of four Southeastern Conference series this season, Texas has routinely dropped the opener — only to bounce right back the next day.

Friday night was no different.

After an abysmal 9-1 loss to a 15-16 South Carolina team (who are 2-8 in conference play, by the way), on Thursday, Texas responded with a gritty 5-3 victory at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina.

Behind a steady outing from Luke Harrison and just enough late offense, the Longhorns forced a rubber match.

It was not pretty by any means. Texas spent much of the night holding on as the game tightened, but a win’s a win. And this one was pretty important.

Harrison stops the bleeding

Texas Longhorns pitcher Luke Harrison delivers a pitch against the Oklahoma Sooners. | University of Texas Athletic

For the third time this season, Harrison played the role of stopper. And once again, he delivered.

The left-hander was dominant through the first four innings, retiring the first 12 batters he faced and carrying a no-hitter into the fifth. He finished with 5.2 innings of one-hit baseball, allowing just two earned runs while striking out five.

His only real mistake came in the fifth inning, when South Carolina’s first hit of the night — a two-run home run — briefly cut Texas’ lead to one.

Outside of that, Harrison was in complete control. The bullpen followed his lead.

Relievers allowed just one run in 3.1 innings. Freshman Sam Cozart delivered the biggest moment of the night, striking out the final three batters he faced — including a clutch punchout with two runners in scoring position — to secure the win.

Bats show life, but still searching for rhythm

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza is greeted in the dugout after scoring the first run in the game. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After managing just one extra-base hit Thursday, the Texas offense looked improved Friday night. But it was not without its frustrations.

The Longhorns jumped out early thanks to a solo home run from Carson Tinney in the first inning, then manufactured two more runs in the second using small ball. A safety squeeze from Maddox Monsour and a bunt single from Ethan Mendoza pushed Texas ahead 3–0.

It was a scrappy approach that worked.

But despite finishing with 13 hits, Texas struggled to capitalize consistently, leaving eight runners on base and failing to produce a multi-run inning outside of the early frames.

But the top of the lineup delivered when it mattered most.

Clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth, Mendoza crushed a solo home run to left-center field to provide insurance. Tinney followed immediately with another home run, extending the lead to 5–2 and giving Texas breathing room.

Those late swings proved critical.

South Carolina answered with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, but Cozart shut the door before the Gamecocks could threaten further.

Texas will look to secure another SEC series win Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.

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